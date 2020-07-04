News

Savings, sunshine and flexibility on La Manga Club’s summer menu

La Manga Club, one of Europe’s premier destination resorts for active families, is celebrating its reopening and the lifting of quarantine measures by the Spanish government – by launching new flexible rates, with savings of 35 per cent available this summer.

La Manga Club started receiving its first international guests from July 1 with the highest emphasis on their well-being. It has committed to all guarantees around safety, hygiene and quality, guided throughout by national health authorities and the World Health Organisation.

The significant savings for July and August also come with assurances around flexibility to change dates or, with its new Flexible Rate, the option to cancel up to 48 hours before arrival with a full refund.

The first guests this summer will be welcomed to the resort’s five-star Principe Felipe Hotel with plenty on offer for active families this summer. This will include two 18-hole golf courses, the golf academy, tennis centre and academy and a junior football academy operating between 20 July and 22 August.

Elsewhere, La Manga Club’s Mediterranean cove beach will be open with a lunch service at its famous La Cala seafood restaurant. Further dining options will be available at Amapola (fine dining) and Sol y Sombra, and the hotel’s legendary Piano Bar will be open for pre and post-dinner entertainment.

Flights are available from across Europe into the airports at Murcia (25 minutes) and Alicante (one hour).

Bookings are now open with the cost for a week for a family of four starting from €1,350.

For more information on La Manga Club and to book, go to lamangaclub.com

