Say Hello to Tourism Northern Ireland’s Spring Campaign

Tourism Northern Ireland is encouraging visitors to ‘Say Hello to More’ in Northern Ireland this spring with a new campaign: More time for you, more special moments, more unique experiences. Northern Ireland has world-famous sights, fascinating culture, award-winning food and bustling nightlife just waiting to be discovered.

The campaign highlights seven themes and is designed to encourage visitors from the Republic of Ireland to make the trip north for a short break or holiday. Belfast Titanic City, the Walled City of Derry, Coasts and Lakes, Spa, Golf, Castles and Gardens and Room and Rail all offer more things to do, see and experience in Northern Ireland than many people might realise.

Clare McCoy, Press Officer (ROI), Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “As the days begin to stretch, spring is a perfect time to take that short break to Northern Ireland. From Titanic Belfast, the world’s leading tourist attraction to the stunning beauty of the Causeway Coastal Route, our special offers mean there is no better time to get away.”

Heaney HomePlace, an arts and literary centre dedicated to the life and work of the late poet Seamus Heaney, opened in 2016. The centre spans two floors and visitors can enjoy recordings, photographs and personal stories, as well as listen to Heaney read his own words. With Belfast and Derry just a short drive away, you can combine your HomePlace visit with a stay in the city and continue your cultural journey.

Say hello to more of ‘the manor born’, with Northern Ireland’s plentiful selection of magical castles, gorgeous gardens and elegant stately homes. Experience the house and gardens at Mount Stewart in Co Down, the ragged beauty of Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast, or the royal residence at Hillsborough Castle outside Belfast.

Sport is a big part of Northern Ireland’s culture and 2017 is brimming with international events. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, (6th – 9th July) hosted by the Rory Foundation will make a welcome return to Northern Ireland and will be played on one of the finest links courses Northern Ireland has to offer – Portstewart Golf Course. In August, Belfast will play host to the final stages of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017. The tournament will see competing women’s rugby teams from countries around the world vying to be crowned champions in the renowned atmosphere of Kingspan Stadium.

The campaign is supported by outdoor and press advertising with sample itineraries for a short break in Northern Ireland; special offers from a host of Northern Ireland tourism industry partners, and a dedicated Say Hello To More PR campaign.

For more details on the Say Hello To More campaign or to book one of the special accommodation packages on offer, visit: www.discovernorthernireland.com