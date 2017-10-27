Scary moments at Sunway/Gran Canaria event

Ghouls and witches not to mention heavy striped stockings were much in evidence at the Sunway / Gran Canaria Halloween night at The Port House, Pintxo prior to the Gravediggers Ghost BusTour of Dublin.

Hosting the event were Anita Kelly and Marie Claire Porter of Sunway in striped stockings and witches hats ably assisted by Katerina Bomshtein from Gran Canaria sporting a brand new stunning red hair style.

The Halloween theme with masks, headgear and other accessories made the venue a proper witches cavern.

Tapas and wine made the evening go with a swing and all departed for the Ghost bus tour in excellent spirits.

To celebrate the launch of Sunway’s Winter Sun program featuring Gran Canaria and keeping in the Halloween theme for the coming weekend, the group were transported back some 600 years ago to a ravaged Dublin as they whizzed around the city with plague infested story tellers and stopping at haunted and ghostly sites such as Kilmainham Gaol and Glasnevin Cemetery.

The Best4Travel crew were delighted to re-enact the wedding of Joseph Mary Plunket and Grace Gifford at Kilmainham Gaol, while sadly Cian from Justsplit.com was hung, drawn and quartered. The whole group got to toast the new bride and groom with a goulish drink in The Grave Diggers Pub before heading back into town for some late night partying.

Sunway and the Gran Canaria Tourist Board wish to thank the travel trade for their continued support and wish everyone a spooktacular Halloween!