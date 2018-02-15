School Bands Spectacular Takes Flight at Shannon Airport as 200 Students Perform for Passengers

Shannon Airport was the setting for a demonstration of musical talent when over 200 students from schools in Clare and Limerick entertained passengers in a musical extravaganza.

The annual School Bands Spectacular saw pupils from Ennis National School, Sixmilebridge St Finnachta’s National School, and Gaelscoil Mhíchíl Cíosóg, Ennis, Co Clare, and Milford National School, Castletroy, Co Limerick, delivered a two-hour performance in the airport check-in area. The event gives students an opportunity to play for and with other students from different schools. Each year the schools involved attempt to find a ‘Spectacular’ location in which to play. Former venues include Limerick Concert Hall, Glór Ennis, Bunratty Folk Park, Glenstal Abbey and Thomond Park.

This is the fifth year that Shannon Airport has been chosen by the organisers and welcoming the students to Shannon, Niall Maloney, Airport Operations Director, said: “We have been hosting the Schools Band Spectacular for a few years now and we are delighted to see these very talented musicians in here having a great time. Shannon Airport is very much part of the fabric of the community here in the region and events like this really emphasise that.

“They also make for a very entertaining morning for passengers going through the airport. The children enjoyed it, their families enjoyed it, we enjoyed it and it was great to see our passengers enjoying it also.”