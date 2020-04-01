Malta Scuba Diving Course

This course will provide you with the inside knowledge and the top tips to sell the Maltese Islands to your clients who are looking to take their dive qualification or to more experienced divers who have yet to experience the breath-taking dive sites.

Course highlight: Check out the top wreck, cave and reef sites surrounding the Maltese Islands.

The Maltese Islands, repeatedly voted second best dive destination in the world, offer an abundance of reefs, stunning caverns, caves and spectacular wrecks. The water surrounding the Mediterranean archipelago is known for its pristine transparency, warmth and azure blue colour.

Malta, Gozo and Comino are home to over 100 dive sites collectively. Whether your client is an experienced diver or a beginner, the diverse dive offering appeals to all levels and has divers returning year after year.

If your clients have yet to experience scuba diving, you can feel confident about diving in Malta: there are over 50 dive centres across the islands and English is an official language. A full range of programmes is available, from ‘try dives’ to qualified diving courses.

The relatively small archipelago offers more shore-dives than anywhere else in the Mediterranean. This provides a great opportunity for divers to rent a 4×4 and visit the incredible sites at their own pace – the Islands are very easy to navigate and the ferry crossing from Malta to Gozo is just 25 minutes.

This course comprises eight lessons. See: www.malta-training.com