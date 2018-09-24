News

Seabourn Ovation Entertains Agents in Dublin Port

Seabourn Cruises, the luxury boutique cruise line, is celebrating 30 years in business this year. To mark this anniversary the cruise line brought its new ship, the Seabourn Ovation, to Dublin Port for a maiden port call.Carly Perkins, Marketing Manager – UK and Ireland, was onboard to welcome top cruise agents. After an in-depth product briefing and a tour of the vessel, the agents were hosted to lunch in The Restaurant.

Enjoying lunch onboard were Susan Gilbert and Rebecca Henderson, Go Cruise; Carly Perkins, Seabourn Cruises, Paula Coughlan, Dawson Travel; and Roisin Carbery, Tropical Sky

Also onboard were (standing): Jonathan Hewitt, Topflight; Lisa Doohan, MD Travel; and Yvonne McCormack, Best4Travel; and Celine Kenny, Cruisescapes; (seated): Gaynor Cunningham, Best4Travel; Robbie O’Grady, The Cruise Room Ireland; Gina Quinn, Lorraine Lawless and Jennifer O’Brien, Travel Counsellors

The Seabourn Ovation, which is on her maiden year of voyages, was christened by Elaine Page. The guest capacity is 600 across nine decks. Tipping is neither required nor expected.Every guest stateroom is a spacious 295 square feet or more.

The Retreat

The Retreat located on deck 12 is a really stunning canopy-covered relaxation area with a number of private cabanas that can be hired for the day. Each cabana has a sofa, TV, Bluetooth headphones, cabinets with charging points, and an iPad with the latest newspapers pre-loaded. This has to be relaxation personified.

Elaine Page ,the Godmother of Seabourn Ovation.

With the addition of Seabourn Ovation to the fleet , there are now five ultra-luxury ships offering extraordinary cruises around the World.

Master designer Adam D.Tihany was responsible for  the interior and outdoor spaces on Seabourn Ovation.

 

Outdoor dining on Seabourn Ovation.

There is a Spa & Wellness enrichment  programme with Dr. Andrew Weil, this offers guests holistic experiences integrating physical,social,environmental and spiritual well-being.

Gelati Ice Cream is made on the ship daily.

There are more than five complimentary  dining options on board, and guests can dine when ,where and with who they choose.

There is an extensive wine list for guests.

 

 

