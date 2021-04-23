News

Seabourn to Extend European Pause

Seabourn has announced that it is cancelling more of its European sailings as it doesn’t anticipate receiving approval for its planned itineraries in time.

Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Encore were scheduled to resume service in early July, but the luxury cruise company confirmed yesterday, April 22, that their prolonged lay-up would continue. Seabourn Encore will remain on pause through August 21, while Seabourn Sojourn won’t resume sailing until September 25.

In a statement, the company said: “Unfortunately, the line does not anticipate receiving approval for all planned itineraries before they are scheduled to sail and has made the decision to cancel additional 2021 Europe departures aboard two ships.”

Seabourn said that it would give guests “as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans” and urged affected passengers to use the company’s online resources rather than its reservation line for all queries.

