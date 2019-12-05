SeaDream Cancels New Innovation Ship

SeaDream Yacht Club has cancelled its order for its new ship, SeaDream Innovation, which it had planned to sail to over 49 countries within its first 15 months of operation.

It said it had taken the decision to cancel the building of the ship, which was due for delivery in September 2021, after careful consideration and consultation with its shipbuilding partner, Damen. SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad, Executive Vice President, said all booked guests will be contacted and issued full refunds.

The cruise company is continuing with plans to refurbish suites on SeaDream I and SeaDream II from next spring.