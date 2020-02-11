News

Seamus Heaney HomePlace – Embrace a Giant Spirit Event

Seamus Heaney HomePlace – Embrace a Giant Spirit Event

In an Embrace a Giant Spirit’ event organised by Tourism NI, actors Stephen Rea, Tara Lynne O’Neill and Laurence Kinlan, musician Neil Martin and the singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan, gave a unique and moving performance to celebrate Seamus Heaney’s work at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin, with just the right mix of readings and music. The event was compered by John Kelly of  Lyric FM.

Stephen Rea reading from Seamus Heaney

The programme was curated by Seamus Heaney HomePlace, the literary centre in Bellaghy, Co Derry, which takes visitors on a journey through the life and literature of the poet, with an invited audience including members of the Heaney family, representatives from the local tourism industry, as well as arts, culture and media.

Cathy O’Neill, Martin O’Halloran, and Marian O’Sullivan

The performers came together as part of an initiative that aims to highlight the literary connections between Seamus Heaney HomePlace, which recently reached its 130,000 visitor milestone, and the hugely successful ‘Listen Now Again’ exhibition, which draws on the National Library’s extensive Heaney archive and has welcomed over 162,000 visitors since it opened in Dublin in July 2018,

Susan Heaney and Robert Hill

Five locations of significance to Seamus Heaney are being developed, notable among them being Lough Beg, a place of ‘special memories’ for the poet where a boardwalk will lead visitors to a newly constructed viewing point to see Church Island and its famous spire, with extracts of poetry audible, as well as visible along the route.

Claire Hyland, Aoife Finneran and Lucy White

A riverside walk by the Moyola River is also being created and a newly commissioned sculpture will form the focal point for visitors to hear and read poetry at the eel fishery in Toome. Visitors will also be able to download an app, which will allow access to augmented reality as they journey through each location.

Fiona Cunningham, Republic of Ireland Market Manager, Tourism NI said: “With the impressive Seamus Heaney HomePlace, situated in Bellaghy, only two and a half hours from Dublin, visitors can really immerse themselves in our greatest poet’s writing and discover many areas of his beloved hometown that inspired so much of his work.

“Over 162,000 thousand have visited the Dublin exhibition since it opened in 2018, and many may be unaware of the very unique and spiritually moving experience one can also get when visiting Heaney HomePlace. Visitors are coming from all over the world to soak up the beautiful place, people and landscapes in Northern Ireland that inspired him so much and we want to encourage people from across Ireland to make the unforgettable trip to follow his journey, walk the paths he took and explore through his words at Seamus Heaney HomePlace. We are really inviting you to embrace our giant spirit in NI and to awaken your own.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Iberia Launches Stopover Hola Madrid Programme

Neil SteedmanFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

PATA Plans Three Events for Irish Travel Agents

Michael FloodFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Turkish Airlines Announces Capacity Increase to Cape Town

Michael FloodFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Coronavirus Update: Still Only 12 Severe Cases Outside Mainland China

Neil SteedmanFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Trvl.com Hotel Booking Platform for Travel Agents

Neil SteedmanFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

WestJet Announces 90 New and Expanded Summer Services from Calgary

Neil SteedmanFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

daa Employees and Public Raise €330,000 for Charity Partners

Michael FloodFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Paul Carty Retires from Guinness Storehouse, Catherine Toolan is New Managing Director

Michael FloodFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

New Malta Facebook Group for Travel Agents and Tour Operators

Neil SteedmanFebruary 6, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland