News

Sean Doyle to Succeed Stephen Kavanagh as Aer Lingus Chief Executive

Sean Doyle to Succeed Stephen Kavanagh as Aer Lingus Chief Executive

International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that Aer Lingus Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh will step down on 1st January 2019 but will remain on the airline’s board as a non-executive director. He will be succeeded as chief executive and executive director by Sean Doyle, who is currently British Airways Director of Network, Fleet and Alliances.

Willie Walsh, IAG Chief Executive and Aer Lingus Chairman, said: “Stephen has been an exceptional chief executive and has transformed and modernised Aer Lingus. After a 30-year career, he has decided to step down. We wish him all the very best for the future and heartfelt thanks for all his outstanding achievements. We are delighted that Stephen will remain on the Aer Lingus board and provide advice and guidance to the airline.”

Stephen Kavanagh

Stephen Kavanagh said: “After a 30-year career in Aer Lingus, with the last four years as chief executive, I have taken the decision to step down to pursue other interests. By any objective measure Aer Lingus has been successful in recent years and continues to have significant opportunity to build upon the strong fundamentals of our value model. I would like to thank all those who have provided support and guidance during my time in Aer Lingus. I look forward to working with Sean as he transitions into his new role and wish him and all my colleagues continued success.’”

Sean Doyle, originally from Cork, will take up his new role on 1st January 2019. He joined British Airways in 2003 and has undertaken financial, strategy, commercial and alliance roles for British Airways, culminating in his appointment to the airline’s executive management committee in 2016.

Willie Walsh said: “Sean has successfully held a variety of roles within British Airways, acquiring significant expertise and experience, which makes him ideally suited to lead Aer Lingus. I am pleased that Aer Lingus chief operating officer, Mike Rutter, has extended his contract and will work with Sean to ensure that the airline continues to deliver its strong performance.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

WestJet Announces Dublin-Calgary Non-Stop Three Times Weekly with Dreamliner from June 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Brexit to Take Centre Stage at WTM London Leaders’ Lunch

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

G Adventures Launches New ‘Wellness’ Travel Style

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Leah Receives Her September Prize in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Survey for Travel Counsellors Reveals Different Holiday Preferences for Men and Women

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Click&Go to Appoint European Sales Executive

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Polish Tourism Organisation Appoints New UK and Ireland Director

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Hertz Announces New Chief Operations Officer for International Division

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Rory McIlroy Joins Launch of Epic Journey to 148th Open at Royal Portrush

Neil SteedmanOctober 11, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland