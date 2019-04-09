News

Selective Travel NI are off to Istanbul with Turkish Airlines

Agencies from across Ireland including Dublin, Cork and Belfast entered a team of three to compete in this year’s event, but the team from WTC Selective Travel NI – Belfast on Strike- claimed the first place with 889 points out of 28 teams over all to win a place at the grand final  in Istanbul where there will be 110 countries competing  from around the world.

 

Accommodation and Gala Night programme will be at Renaissance Polat Istanbul Hotel between 18th to 21st of April 19.

 

Pictured:

Onur Basak – Sales Manager

Onur Gul – Marketing Executive

Aaron Bolt –WTC Selective

Michael Holmes – WTC Selective

Peter Osborough – WTC Selective

 Stephen George Fry –TA Operation Manager

 

 

 

 

 

