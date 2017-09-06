News

Self-Nominate Your Agency for the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Travel agents throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are invited to nominate your own agency for consideration by the judging panel of this year’s ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards. The online Nomination Form will go live this month, with Friday 13th October 2017 the final deadline for submissions.

Travel agents will be able to enter their submissions using a template on the ITTN.ie website – so start preparing your submissions NOW!

These will comprise a brief statement about the agency, including its promotion activities and innovations during 2017, one exterior and one interior photo of the agency, and details of its website(s) and social media platforms.

The submissions will be assessed by five judges: Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; Neil Steedman, News & Features Editor, ITTN; and Sarah Slattery, Social Media Manager, ITTN – with the judging panel convened by a non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton.

The four province winners will be announced on Tuesday 31st October and the overall winner of the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award will be announced at the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

