Self-service Bag Tag and Drop Kiosks Intalled at Cork Airport

Cork Airport and Aer Lingus have launched new self-service platforms for the airport following a €200,000 capital investment. The automated self-service technology includes six self-service kiosks and two self-service bag drops.

The new services installed by contractors Collins Aerospace allows Aer Lingus passengers to check-in for their flight through common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks. This will speed up the check-in process and significantly reduce queuing times. The additional self-service baggage drop facility now means passengers can check, tag and dispatch their own luggage, reducing queues and increasing terminal throughput while making the overall process faster and more efficient.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “This year passenger numbers traveling through Cork Airport will hit 2.6 million, up 8% on 2018 and making us Ireland’s fastest growing airport. As we head into 2020 with more growth forecast, we are introducing new automated technologies to increase operational efficiency and further enhance passenger experience at the airport.

“We are delighted to announce these new self-service kiosks and baggage drops, hosted by our key airline partners Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional. Our aim is to make Cork Airport the airport of choice for those who value convenience and a stress-free travel experience, wherever they live in Munster or South Leinster. We encourage passengers to leave stress behind when flying and love taking off from Cork Airport.”

Dorothy Coffey, General Manager of Operations and Safety, Cork Airport, added: “My job is to ensure the passenger journey is convenient, safe and secure. Earlier this year, Cork Airport won the top award for European airports in its class from the Airport Council International. We always strive to stay ahead of the curve with innovation and this latest technology deployment is part of our continuous improvement programme.”