Sell Car Hire with Confidence – Using Flexible Autos

Flexible Autos, the leading trade-only car rental supplier, was established in 2007 and is now a global brand with offices based in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Dubai and China. Flexible Autos offers a friendly and knowledgeable call centre, open six days a week, with an experienced global sales team.

The user-friendly website offers real-time live availability, with convenient collection and delivery options, from hotels, downtown, airport locations – Flexible Autos takes the hassle out of car rental.