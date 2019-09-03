News

September Getaways to France with Up to 40% Off with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries is offering travel to France with 40% off return travel for a short break. The deal includes travel from Dublin to Cherbourg on the new W.B. Yeats for two people and a car from €249 return, with a cabin included, when you stay in France for up to five nights.

You could stock up on wine ahead of the Christmas season, take a foodie trip with a partner, spouse or friend, or explore Normandy, which has castles, churches and picturesque ancient towns.

The offer is available until 12 September for travel up to 29 September.

