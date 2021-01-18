Seychelles Makes Plans to Open Up to the World

The Seychelles is to welcome vaccinated visitors from today ahead of plans to open up its tropical doors to the whole world from March.

The good news was announced today by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, during a joint press brief with his counterpart from the Health Ministry, Mrs Peggy Vidot.

Vaccinated visitors entering the country must have received the complete dose specified of the Covid-19 vaccine; the second dose must have been received not less than two weeks before their arrival in Seychelles. Non-vaccinated visitors must have a negative Covid-PCR test taken no less than 72 hours before travel and must take a mandatory Covid test on the sixth day of their visit; vaccinated visitors are exempt from the sixth day test.

Seychelles aims to open up to the world by mid-March as it anticipates that by then a sufficient percentage of its population (70 per cent) would have taken the full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the press brief, Minister Radegonde stated that the decision to review the entry procedures in the country has been made consciously in view that many countries are currently conducting vaccination campaign.

“We are easing our procedures based on the recommendations made by the industry and also considering the current vaccination campaign and the prediction of our health team regarding the immunisation of our population. These new protocols are a priority for the restart of the tourism industry especially for the smaller businesses,” said Minister Radegonde.