Shannon Airport Announced as TPG Headline Sponsor

The Travel Partners Group has announced that Shannon Airport will be its headline sponsor for its next series of roadshows for 2017/18. The group has run a series of roadshows throughout the country since early 2016, keeping agents up-to-date on product development, agent incentives and new destinations. Shannon Airport has previously been involved in two recent shows on an ad hoc basis and has now formalised the arrangement for future shows.

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, said: “We are delighted to formalise the arrangement with the Travel Partners Group. I have seen first-hand how they operate as a group and the support and positive feedback from travel agents.

“This is an ideal partnership for us at Shannon and presents a perfect opportunity for us to engage directly with agents and deliver our message. The facilities at Shannon are constantly evolving and increased accessibility through the various road developments means our catchment area continues to increase.”

The Travel Partners Group Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/TPG.IE/ now has over 570 members and agents are encouraged to join to keep up-to-date with the Group’s activities. Travel Partners Group is made up of seven key suppliers: Amadeus, ASM (representing SAS, ANA, Obeo Travel and Your Car Hire), Blue Insurance, BookaBed, Classic Collection Holidays, Cruisescapes, and MSC Cruises.