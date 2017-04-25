News

Shannon Airport Announced as TPG Headline Sponsor

Shannon Airport Announced as TPG Headline Sponsor

The Travel Partners Group has announced that Shannon Airport will be its headline sponsor for its next series of roadshows for 2017/18. The group has run a series of roadshows throughout the country since early 2016, keeping agents up-to-date on product development, agent incentives and new destinations. Shannon Airport has previously been involved in two recent shows on an ad hoc basis and has now formalised the arrangement for future shows.

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, said: “We are delighted to formalise the arrangement with the Travel Partners Group. I have seen first-hand how they operate as a group and the support and positive feedback from travel agents.

“This is an ideal partnership for us at Shannon and presents a perfect opportunity for us to engage directly with agents and deliver our message. The facilities at Shannon are constantly evolving and increased accessibility through the various road developments means our catchment area continues to increase.”

The Travel Partners Group Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/TPG.IE/ now has over 570 members and agents are encouraged to join to keep up-to-date with the Group’s activities. Travel Partners Group is made up of seven key suppliers: Amadeus, ASM (representing SAS, ANA, Obeo Travel and Your Car Hire), Blue Insurance, BookaBed, Classic Collection Holidays, Cruisescapes, and MSC Cruises.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Story 1

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 2

WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 3

New Route from Cork to Newquay in Cornwall for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 4

Charm Awaits in Zurich, Switzerland, from Cork Airport this Summer

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 5

Romance and Culture are in Abundance in Verona, Italy

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 6

New Food Republic Outlet Will Offer a Very Special Taste of Cork

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_8282

Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport became an aviation king of Europe overnight as it claimed a prestigious Routes Europe 2017 Marketing Awards held at the Titanic, Belfast. The award winners are selected for their outstanding achievements in route development marketing, with Shannon claiming the top award in the Airport Under 4 million Passengers category. The award delivers a clean sweep for Shannon, which in September of last year won the World Routes Marketing Awards 2016 in the same passenger category for the second time in three years. Shannon, which is the only Irish airport to win in this years European awards, was shortlisted alongside Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg, Germany; Cagliari International Airport, Sardinia; Poznan Lawica Airport, Poland and Vilnius Airport, Lithuania. Pictured (l-r) are Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, Stephen Small, Brand Directorof Routes and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport

Shannon Wins Again at Routes Europe in Belfast

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Uncle Ho’s House, Hanoi

A Tale of Three Cities, Two Countries: Hanoi, Vietnam

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland