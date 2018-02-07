Shannon Airport to Appoint Seasonal Security Officers

Shannon Airport Authority is seeking to recruit a number of seasonal, part-time individuals to join its security team at Shannon Airport. The Airport Search Officer will play a key role in delivering consistent, targeted levels of safety, security and services. The primary focus of the role is the inspection and screening of passengers and staff, cabin baggage and items carried to national and international standards as defined by the IAA EU ECAC and ICAO.

Full training will be provided and national certification will apply. In addition to regular work periods, the SAA is looking to cover early morning and late evening rosters, weekends and public holidays and there may be an element of night duty. The ASU officers will rotate between duties within the security function on a 20-hour roster basis, but with flexibility to ramp up additional hours if and when required. All the duties require standing and bending. As these are shift positions, applicants must be over 18 years of age on date of application.

Key Tasks/Responsibilities

The main provision of aviation security screening is through physical searching and the use of technological aides.

Screening passengers and staff via the Walk Through Metal Detector and Security Scanners.

X-ray examination and physical searching of hand baggage

Control and secure access to a sterile area

Play a key role in delivering consistent levels of safety, security and services and a quality user experience

Ensure safe, secure, smooth and timely processing

Provide the passenger with appropriate regulatory requirement information and assistance

Divesting Passengers and staff and loading of passenger items into trays and onto conveyor belts in advance of screening.

Safe handling and disposal of surrendered sharps, liquids and gels not permitted

Escalate any security screening issues that arise to the Screening Supervisor § Any other duties as assigned to meet operational requirements

Personal Skills and Experience

Willingness to work in a team environment where flexibility is required for changing passenger demands

Willingness to work a variety of shift patterns to include early morning starts (e.g. 5.00am), weekends, bank holidays, night duties. It is expected that seasonal part-time employees will have full availability for the 2018 season.

Ability to work in an environment where adherence to standard operating procedures is a significant feature of daily responsibilities

Convey a professional, helpful and friendly attitude to Shannon Airport users

Strong customer orientation and excellent interpersonal skills

Pleasant, confident and outgoing personality with self-motivation and diplomacy skills

Excellent communication skills and a proficiency in a European language an advantage

Ability to take personal responsibility, on behalf of the team, for the smooth and timely processing of departing passengers at Shannon Airport

Experience in a customer service driven environment and of delivering a high quality performance to achieve specified quality standards and processes

Candidates must be eligible to work in Ireland

Candidates will be required to successfully complete assessments and an interview in March. Candidates will be required to successfully complete the training course and IAA Certification.

How to Apply

Applications in the form of a current CV (formatted only in MS Word or pdf), with dates and reference contact details for all positions held over the past five years. Ensure your email and telephone number (including mobile) are included with your application. Include a cover letter expressing (a) why you may be suitable for the position, and (b) the exact dates of your availability for employment – to-from/hours/days etc.

Apply via email to recruitment@shannonairport.ie by 12.00 noon on Wednesday 14th February 2018, using reference: Airport Search Unit – Seasonal/Part-Time 2018 (Ref. SAA 01/2018). Short-listing may apply. No late applications will be accepted.