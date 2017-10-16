Shannon Airport becomes headline sponsor for Worldchoice conference

Shannon Airport has become the Headline Sponsor of the Worldchoice 2017 conference which will take place on Saturday 18th November at the Radisson Blu hotel in Galway.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager Worldchoice, commented “We are delighted to have multi award winning Shannon Airport as the headline sponsor of our conference this year. 80% of our members are located outside the Dublin area and over 50% of members are within the Shannon catchment area. Regional connectivity is a key part of their business and Shannon has consistently developed new routes in the region. I look forward to working with Declan and Isabel in making this year’s conference a success for all members and trade partners.

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development Shannon Airport, said “following on the success of last year’s conference, we are excited to be involved with Worldchoice as it is an ideal opportunity for us to engage with travel agents from across the Country. With the opening of the M18 motorway Shannon Airport is now even closer to the entire west of Ireland, which is the largest single market outside of the Capital city. This development will significantly help our loyal travel agent partners to further promote Shannon to their customers so that we can grow together. ”