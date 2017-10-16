News

Shannon Airport becomes headline sponsor for Worldchoice conference

Shannon Airport becomes headline sponsor for Worldchoice conference

Shannon Airport has become the Headline Sponsor of the Worldchoice 2017 conference which will take place on Saturday 18th November at the Radisson Blu hotel in Galway.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager Worldchoice, commented “We are delighted to have multi award winning Shannon Airport as the headline sponsor of our conference this year. 80% of our members are located outside the Dublin area and over 50% of members are within the Shannon catchment area.  Regional connectivity is a key part of their business and Shannon has consistently developed new routes in the region.  I look forward to working with Declan and Isabel in making this year’s conference a success for all members and trade partners.

Carol Anne O'Neill

Carol Anne O’Neill

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development Shannon Airport, said “following on the success of last year’s conference, we are excited to be involved with Worldchoice as it is an ideal opportunity for us to engage with travel agents from across the Country.  With the opening of the M18 motorway Shannon Airport is now even closer to the entire west of Ireland, which is the largest single market outside of the Capital city.  This development will significantly help our loyal travel agent partners to further promote Shannon to their customers so that we can grow together. ”

Declan Power from Shannon Airport ..

Declan Power from Shannon Airport .

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_3261

Aer Lingus Hosts VIP Fam to Miami for Top Agents

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2017
Read More
IMG_3460

“On the Horizon”- ITAA conference meets in Porto.

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2017
Read More
winter break in Iceland

Hurricane Ophelia likely to cause significant flight disruption

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2017
Read More
Emirates B777-300ER

Update on Emirates flights from Dublin

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 17th October 2017

Sarah SlatteryOctober 16, 2017
Read More
pic 1 - IRELAND VOTED BEST DESTINATION IN THE WORLD AT GROUP LEISURE AWARDS 2017

Ireland voted best destination in the world at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2017

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Three Fins

New September Record for Dublin Airport

Michael FloodOctober 12, 2017
Read More
Insight Moment in your Agency

Insight Brings a Taste of Europe to Agencies

Michael FloodOctober 12, 2017
Read More
travel trade deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 10th October 2017

Sarah SlatteryOctober 12, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland