Shannon Airport is Headline Sponsor for Worldchoice Ireland Conference

Shannon Airport will be the Headline Sponsor of the Worldchoice Ireland 2018 conference for the second year in a row. This year’s conference will take place on Saturday 3rd November at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager, Worldchoice Ireland, said: “We are delighted to have multi-award-winning Shannon Airport as the headline sponsor of our conference again this year. We have had unprecedented support from our members and trade partners with over 250 delegates attending the event, 160 of whom are Worldchoice members. I look forward to working with Declan Power and Isabel Harrison in making this year’s conference the best ever for all members and trade partners.”

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, said: “Following on the tremendous success of last year’s conference, we are excited to be involved with Worldchoice once again this year as it is an ideal opportunity for us to engage with travel agents from across the country. We have launched our new brand message of ‘Shannon Airport – making it easy’ and have invested over €40 million at the airport on a range of customer-focused projects.

“Our new facial recognition, combined with our joint TSA/EU security clearance, means that our US Preclearance is 10 times faster than anywhere else in Europe. We strongly believe that airports should be a pleasant part of your holiday experience, not an experience to be endured. Our goal is for our travel trade customers to look at Shannon Airport with fresh eyes as we strive to create awareness of just how easy, enjoyable and time saving it is to use our airport.”

NEIL STEEDMAN

