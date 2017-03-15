News

Shannon Airport nominated for Routes award

Shannon Airport has once again been shortlisted for the Routes Europe Marketing Awards 2017. The awards are voted on exclusively by airlines and recognise the marketing and promotional activities of airports and tourism destinations throughout Europe.

The independent airport has been nominated in the category of Best Marketing of Airports in Europe under 4 million passengers, a category in which they won the World Routes Award in Chengdu, China last September.

The European Routes Marketing Awards reward the Aviation Marketing personnel for their hard work and innovation. They provide the airline community with the chance to have their say as to which airport provides the best overall marketing services to them ensuring that the most effective airports are rewarded for their dedication to route development.

Declan Power from Shannon Airport was in good form reflecting the growth in passenger numbers .

Declan Power from Shannon Airport.

Commenting on the achievement, Head of Aviation Development for Shannon Airport Declan Power said; “We are absolutely delighted to be the only Irish airport nominated for this prestigious award, especially since the event is taking place in Belfast this year. While we have won the World Award three times, the European award has eluded us despite being highly commended on a number of occasions. It’s such a prestigious award, and to even be nominated is testament to the hard work and creativity of the team here in Shannon.

“Being shortlisted says that not alone have we been able to gain top international attention for our efforts to promote our routes at Shannon from the off since separation in 2013 but we are maintaining those very high standards year in year out,” he concluded.

This year’s European Routes Marketing Awards ceremony will take place on April 25th at the Titanic Belfast.

