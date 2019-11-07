Shannon Airport – One of 13 Sponsors of 2019 ITTN Awards

The 28th ITTN Awards, Ireland’s travel industry ‘Oscars’ taking place on Friday 22nd November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, has four Headline Sponsors (Emirates, Hertz, Malta Tourist Authority, and the Spanish Tourist Office), nine Sponsors (Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Las Vegas CVA, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, Thailand, The Travel Corporation, and Turkish Airlines), and two Supporting Companies (Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton).

Shannon Airport is Ireland’s second-largest long-haul airport and the premier gateway for all passengers from the West of Ireland. It is centrally located and in close proximity to the second, third and fourth largest cities of Cork (1hr 40mins), Limerick (20mins), and Galway (45mins).

Outside of the capital, Shannon is now Ireland’s fastest growing airport with 34% growth over the last six years and has the largest population base outside of Dublin. It is the fastest growing region in Ireland with the highest disposable income levels outside of the capital.

Almost 50% of Foreign Direct Investment in Ireland is located in the greater Shannon catchment area and key sectors include Aerospace, Software, Engineering, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics. These are complemented by a network of smaller Irish companies that support these multinationals. The region has a strong base of medical device and healthcare companies, and a cluster of aircraft maintenance and engine repair facilities located at the airport.

The Shannon Free Zone, adjacent to Shannon Airport, is Ireland’s largest cluster of North American investments and has a successful track record as a location for international companies wishing to invest in Europe.

Shannon’s transport infrastructure is geared towards offering fast, efficient and cost-effective transport to international markets. Shannon is also centrally located on the main National Route Road Network and close to rail and seaport facilities. Powered by good connectivity, pro-business regulatory environment and a cosmopolitan work environment, Shannon is one of Ireland’s stand-out business locations.

Shannon Airport is the historic home of Irish aviation, where world firsts were pioneered, and innovation has become a by-word.

In 1947, 72 years ago, the world’s first Duty Free, now a multibillion-dollar global industry, was invented at Shannon.

In 1959, the Shannon Free Zone was established and became the blueprint for China’s Special Economic Zones.

The birthplace of aircraft leasing, Shannon is also the first airport in the world, outside the Americas, to offer full US Pre-clearance.

Shannon is also home to the world-famous Irish Coffee, invented by Chef Joe Sheridan in 1942 to keep passengers warm while stopping off during their transatlantic flights.

Since our independence in 2013 we have delivered significant growth in air services and visitors to the West of Ireland. Our independence is only the start of a long journey: we have achieved a great deal in a short time, and although we have many challenges ahead, we are confident in our ability to make a real difference, in Shannon and for Ireland.

At Shannon Airport we are committed to making it easy for our customers from the moment they arrive right up to when the flight departs. We are developing new routes and services for our customers and it is our intention to sustain and expand the range of routes available. We recognise that a priority for customers choosing Shannon is efficient and convenient access to global air services and, of course, a relaxing and friendly environment when leaving and returning to Shannon Airport.

We have welcomed the greatest and will welcome many more. We are building a great airport for the region and we want you to think Shannon first. We are forging new partnerships all the time, but our biggest partner is you. On the ground or in the air, we value your support in building a better Shannon and a better future.