Shannon Airport sponsors TIGS at Portmarnock Links

The weather was kind to TIGS yesterday after the terrible downpour on Wednesday the sun shone and on a typical links course the golf went ahead and all who participated in the first TIGS outing of 2017 had a great day out.

Sponsoring TIGS for the first time Shannon Airport were generous hosts with Declan Power and Isabel Harrison on hand to ensure all were well looked after. Promising – with some help from the audience to continue with their sponsorship in the future.

New Captain for 2017, Martin Skelly was delighted with the turnout of 48 golfers for the first outing of the year and thanked Shannon Airport for their support.

Winners on the day:

Mens:

1st. Clem Walshe- 37pts 2nd Mark Calanan – 37pts (Countback)

Ladies:

1st Marion Benton- 26pts 2nd Gillian Lowry – 25pts

Teams:

1st Darach Culligan, Bryan Wallace, Peter O’Hanlon and Volker Lorenz

2nd Joe Lyons, David McMahon, Derek Keogh and Mark Calanan

Longest drives: Joe Lyons and Gillian Lowry

Nearest pin: Derek Keogh