News

Shannon Airport sponsors TIGS at Portmarnock Links

Shannon Airport sponsors TIGS at Portmarnock Links

 The weather was kind to TIGS yesterday after the terrible downpour on Wednesday the sun shone and on a typical links course the golf went ahead and all who participated in the first TIGS outing of 2017 had a great day out.

IMG_3528 (002)

Philip Airey and Peter O ‘Hanlon were at Portmarnock Links.

Sponsoring  TIGS  for the first time Shannon Airport were generous hosts with Declan Power and Isabel Harrison on hand to ensure all were well looked after. Promising – with some help from the audience to continue with their sponsorship in the future.

IMG_3542

Martin Skelly and Isabel Harrison with Clem Walshe the Mens winner at the TIGS outing.

IMG_3539

Martin Skelly and Isabel Harrison congratulate Marian Benton the Ladies winner at TIGS .

New Captain for 2017, Martin Skelly was delighted with the turnout of 48 golfers for the first outing of the year and thanked Shannon Airport for their support.

 

IMG_3524

Darragh Culligan and his guest ,Brian Wallace at the TIGS outing.

Winners on the day:

Mens:

1st. Clem Walshe-  37pts      2nd Mark Calanan –  37pts  (Countback)

Ladies:

1st Marion Benton-  26pts    2nd Gillian Lowry –  25pts

 

Teams:

1st  Darach Culligan, Bryan Wallace, Peter O’Hanlon and Volker Lorenz

2nd   Joe Lyons, David McMahon, Derek Keogh and Mark Calanan

 

Longest drives: Joe Lyons and Gillian Lowry

Nearest pin:  Derek Keogh

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_3472

Turkish Airlines to North Cyprus

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Government support needed to navigate challenges facing Irish Travel Trade     Dublin, 22nd March 2017  The Irish Travel Industry Trade Show, Ireland’s largest ever travel trade show, took place in RDS Hall 3, Dublin 4, today to a large gathering of travel professionals from across the country. The event was an opportunity for travel professionals to meet and discuss the growing challenges facing the industry. Pictured at the trade show are Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA and Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). ***NO FEE*** Photography: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography For further information please contact: Maree Rigney, Limelight Communications, maree.rigney@limelight.ie 01 668 0600 or 086 3587153 Kathryn Byrne, Limelight Communications, kathryn.byrne@limelight.ie  01 668 0600 or 085 233 6033

ITAA President Calls on Minister Ross to Address Bonding and Brexit

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Trailfinders 1

Trailfinders Ireland’s Award-Winning Ways

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Valletta Waterfront

Valletta Unveils European Capital of Culture 2018 Programme

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
ITAA_17

Cormac Meehan Re-Elected as ITAA President

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
ASM Your Car Hire

Your Car Hire Appoints ASM as GSA for Ireland

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries Haven_egg-cellent_newsite

Irish Ferries Unveils ‘Egg-Cellent’ Haven Offers

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More
RCI 2018 SAILINGS ON SALE NOW

2018 Sailings Are On Sale Now

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI BREAK FREE

Break Free!

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland