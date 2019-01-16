News

Shannon Airport Welcomes Opportunity to Extend US Preclearance Facilities

Shannon Airport has welcomed the proposed changes to the Ireland/US Preclearance agreement, which it says will allow it to enhance its US Preclearance service at Shannon for its airline customers and their passengers, in particular its business jet customers.

The decision, announced by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney TD, and the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, is expected to come into effect in the coming months.

Niall Maloney, Director of Operations, Shannon Airport, said: “This is a welcome announcement as it will allow us to extend our US Preclearance service. Currently our US Preclearance operates from 09.00 to 17.00 daily, but with the new US agreement we will now be able to extend these hours and offer an out of hours service. This is something that our executive jet customers in particular have requested. They see the time-saving benefits as it allows them to fly directly to their home airport from Shannon, rather having to go to a designated clearance airport in the USA first before making the onward flight to their home airport.

“In August 2009 Shannon became the first airport in Europe to have full US Preclearance and we operated a US Pre-inspection facility since 1986. Shannon Airport was the first airport in the world to offer full US Preclearance for private aircraft and is still the only airport in either Europe or the Middle East with this unique service.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

