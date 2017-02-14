Shannon Group Announces Appointments to Executive Management

Shannon Group Chief Executive Matthew Thomas has announced a number of key executive management appointments geared towards maximising the Group’s potential through increasing revenues and improving the efficiency of its cost base across the business.

The appointments will see Company Secretary Mary Considine take on the new role of Group Deputy Chief Executive, Finance and Corporate Services, bringing her considerable experience in these areas within the business over the past 25 years.

The increased focus on the Group’s individual businesses will also see Shannon Group Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Murphy take on the new role of Managing Director of Shannon Airport, with specific responsibility for driving the business strategy and P&L performance.

At Shannon Heritage, John Ruddle will, likewise, take on a new role as New Business Development Director, with a specific focus on expanding the portfolio of heritage sites that it operates.

Matthew Thomas said: “Shannon Group is, more than any other commercial entity in the region, a catalyst of economic development of a large portion of the island of Ireland. I am therefore pleased to announce these key appointments.

“Fulfilling Shannon Group’s role as a key driver of economic development is a responsibility we take very seriously. The appointment of Mary Considine to the Group Deputy CEO post and Andrew Murphy and John Ruddle to specific and important roles within the Group will help drive the business forward in the future. I wish them well in their new roles.”