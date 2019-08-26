Shannon Group Staff to Undertake Charity Cycle to Four Main Airports

Four Shannon Airport staff are going to cycle 787km as they seek to raise €20,000 for Shannon Group’s charity partners Irish Cancer Society and Limerick Suicide Watch. This will bring to €300,000 the amount raised for deserving charities by Shannon Group staff over the past five years.

Shannon Airport’s Niall Maloney, Loretto Duggan, Pat O’Brien and Joe Noonan will be in top gear as they take on the mammoth cycle all aimed at raising funds for charity. This will happen with the support of corporate sponsors Flynn and Daifuku Airport Technologies. Donations from supporters and the public can be made through the Go Fund Me page www.gofundme.com/shannon-airport-charity-cycle

The Shannon Group event will see cyclists cover almost 200km per day in a relay challenge across four days in a loop that will start at Shannon Airport and take in Ireland West, Dublin, and Cork Airports.

Beginning on Monday 9 September at Shannon Airport the group will set off at 8.30am for Strokestown, Co Roscommon, and from there to Ireland West Airport Knock. Day two, Tuesday 10 September, will see the cyclists head off for Dublin. Day three then sees the group head south to Cork where they will stop in Fermoy overnight before resuming again early on the final day, 12 September, and heading to Cork Airport before they finish the arduous 787km cycle by heading back to Shannon.

Mary Considine, Acting Chief Executive, Shannon Group said: “This is a huge undertaking for even elite athletes and it is a great example of the commitment and generosity of our staff towards our designated charity programme.

“Our staff have taken on big tasks before and put in huge effort for charities but this is at a different level. Everyone here is full of admiration for the four individuals involved and we are appealing for people to support them in this epic fundraiser for two very worthy charities, Irish Cancer Society and Limerick Suicide Watch.”