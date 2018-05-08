News

Shop ’Til You Drop in Boston and the Outlet Centres

Fly non-stop from Cork to Boston Providence from €129 one-way for a shopping trip of a lifetime.

It has never been easier to plan your US shopping trip. You can now fly direct from Cork to Boston Providence three times a week with low-cost carrier Norwegian Air. With direct train services from the airport to Boston city centre in under 60 minutes, you’ll be able to hit the shops straight away.

From tiny boutiques to huge malls downtown, Boston has a variety of great shopping options. Grab an ice cream and wander down picturesque Newbury Street to window-shop at upscale designer stores. Visit the Prudential Centre or Copley Place for the larger chain stores. Or spend a day roaming Faneuil Hall Marketplace, watching the street performers and visiting the gift shops for all the Boston gifts you could ever want to take home with you.

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is without a doubt a shoppers’ true paradise. It is the largest and most extensive outdoor shopping outlet that New England has to offer, with more than 170 stores to choose from. Premium designer brands such as Banana Republic, Burberry, Coach, Hugo Boss, J. Crew, Lacoste, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren and Sony are just some of what is on offer at the outlet centre. It is located just over 50km from Boston, just over 30km north of Providence and is easily accessible by bus or car. Shoppers can also take time out and enjoy a choice of restaurants. It might be worth buying an extra suitcase or two while you are there!

Fares start from €129 one-way. To book flights, visit www.norwegian.com/ie

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

