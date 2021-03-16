Shout Out for The Novel Traveller Podcast

We can’t travel at the moment, but there’s nothing stopping us from talking about it! Which is exactly what well-known travel writer and journalist Michelle Walsh Jackson has done by starting the Novel Traveller podcast. The idea stemmed from her regular travel slot on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder, which was presented by Ivan Yates before his retirement. The podcast is now eight episodes old, so she’s definitely up and running.

Every Friday, Michelle speaks to a different guest about their travel experiences, and she kicked off (fittingly enough) with Ivan Yates himself, who spoke about his great trip around the USA. Illusionist Keith Barry featured and he spoke about his desire to go on a great fishing trip with his dad to Russia. RTE presenter Rick O’Shea spoke enthusiastically about his travels to Asia and he even relates the details of a remarkable souvenir. Madeleine Keane and Sallyanne Clarke lined up to contribute with some ideas, and there was also news from those in the travel industry too – including Susana Cardoso from Visit Portugal and Anthony Gray Chair of Sligo Tourism. There’s something for everyone in this podcast and this week it features TV and Radio Presenter Ruth Scott as well as some inspiration from the award-winning Ciara Foley of Platinum Travel.

It is available on goloudnow and all the usual outlets, including Apple and Spotify.