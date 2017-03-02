News

Silver Muse Successfully Completes Sea Trials

Silversea Cruises has celebrated the successful completion of sea trials by its new flagship, Silver Muse. Rigorous assessments were conducted from Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa where the ship is currently under construction.

Ahead of its formal christening in Monaco on 19th April 2017, the ultra-luxury ship underwent extensive speed, vibration, noise, endurance and propulsion tests, with Silver Muse successfully passing all assessments in accordance with international rules and regulations.

“The successful completion of sea trials marks yet another significant milestone in Silver Muse’s development. In just a matter of weeks we will be welcoming guests from around the world onboard the newest member of the Silversea family, with our new flagship set to offer the highest expression of excellence in elegance and comfort at sea,” said Roberto Martinoli, Chief Executive, Silversea Cruises.

Calling at 34 countries and 130 ports in 2017 alone, Silver Muse will redefine ocean travel, enhancing the small-ship intimacy with spacious all-suite accommodations that are the hallmarks of the Silversea experience. A remarkable 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites feature in Silver Muse’s 2017 itinerary, from ancient Greek temples through to historic Caribbean fortresses.

The addition of Silver Muse will expand Silversea’s fleet to nine ships and will, once again, significantly raise the bar in the ultra-luxury cruise market.

