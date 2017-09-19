Silver Muse Docks in Cork and Impresses Munster Agents

Silver Muse paid her first visit to Cork and the cruise line utilised the occasion to host its top agents from Munster to view the new vessel, followed by a superb lunch. The only items not on the menu were the superlatives spoken by the agents as they experienced the new flagship of Silversea Cruises.

The public areas on Silver Muse offer a new approach to sailing: a state-of-the-art theatre, an outstanding pool and surroundings, an exclusive spa area, plus cosy corners, outdoor lounges and relaxing spaces.

Decor is so Italian and is muted with relaxing colours, the bed sheets for example are made from the finest Egyptian cotton and cost €1,200 a pair.

When it comes to restaurants this vessel has more dining options than any other ultra-luxury ship — eight venues including an exclusive Relais & Chateaux restaurant. Silver Muse offers the finest and widest culinary bespoke experience at sea.

Silver Muse has a guest capacity of 596 and will make her inaugural visit to Dublin in April 2018.