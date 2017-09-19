News

Silver Muse Docks in Cork and Impresses Munster Agents

Silver Muse Docks in Cork and Impresses Munster Agents

Silver Muse paid her first visit to Cork and the cruise line utilised the occasion to host its top agents from Munster to view the new vessel, followed by a superb lunch. The only items not on the menu were the superlatives spoken by the agents as they experienced the new flagship of Silversea Cruises.

Paula Coughlan,Dawson Travel;Yvonne Cronnin and Ken Donnellen;The Travel Agent.ie;Rosemary O'Connell and Sean Healy,both with Lee Travel on board Silver Muse.

The public areas on Silver Muse offer a new approach to sailing: a state-of-the-art theatre, an outstanding pool and surroundings, an exclusive spa area, plus cosy corners, outdoor lounges and relaxing spaces.

The Travel Counsellors team of Niamh Quinlan,Rchel O'Connell,Sarah McCarthy,Mary Foyle and Bernie Whelan on Silver Muse.

Decor is so Italian and is muted with relaxing colours, the bed sheets for example are made from the finest Egyptian cotton and cost €1,200 a pair.

J Barter Travel were well represented by Linda O'Donovan,Noelle O'Leary and Niamh Cullinanae.

When it comes to restaurants this vessel has more dining options than any other ultra-luxury ship — eight venues including an exclusive Relais & Chateaux restaurant. Silver Muse offers the finest and widest culinary bespoke experience at sea.

Jackie Coakley,Shandon Travel;Lorraine O'Connor,Travel fox;Lynda McCorry,Silversea and Angela Walsh,travel fox.

Silver Muse has a  guest capacity of 596 and will make her inaugural visit to Dublin in April 2018.

An example of modern sculpture on board Silver Muse.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

