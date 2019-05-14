Silver Shadow to Undergo Extensive Refurbishment

Silversea’s all-suite, 388-guest Silver Shadow is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment in November 2019. The renovation will include the creation of a new atrium area on deck 5 and major enhancements to all guest suites, corridors, and many public spaces—including a remodelling of the ship’s La Dame restaurant, Connoisseur’s Corner, and the Casino. Part of Project Invictus, a long-term plan to expand and enhance Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet of ships, the comprehensive refurbishment will be inspired by the design of Silver Muse. The upgrades to Silver Shadow will include:

Suites: The ship’s spacious guest suites and corridors will undergo a floor-to-ceiling renovation, inspired by the design and colour palette of Silver Muse. Vista and Veranda suites will benefit from a full renovation of all fixed and loose furniture, in addition to new lighting, carpets, and headboards. Bathrooms will also be upgraded with new sinks and Silestone material. Silver Shadow’s Medallion, Silver, Grand, and Royal suites will be upgraded with a new colour scheme and new materials, as per Silver Muse, while bathrooms will also undergo refurbishments. The ship’s Owner’s Suite will be entirely renovated too, with a full refurbishment of the bathroom.

New Atrium & Arts Café: The space currently occupied by the Lobby, Boutique and Casino will be redesigned as a new Atrium. A social hub featuring an updated interactive guest reception area, the open-plan Atrium will comprise boutiques and, as its centrepiece, the Arts Café—a Silver Muse-inspired space where guests can relax amid artworks as they enjoy coffees, pastries, sandwiches, and other delicacies during the day, or cocktails during evening hours.

La Dame: Offering French dining, the popular La Dame restaurant will be refurbished and enlarged to accommodate 40 diners to ensure every guest has the opportunity to experience its chic style, exceptional service and sophisticated cuisine.

Connoisseur’s Corner: A lounge offering fine cognacs and premium cigars, the Connoisseur’s Corner will be moved to Deck 8 (in the space formerly occupied by the Library and Internet Café), where its complete reimagining will include the addition of a new outdoor smoking area with comfortable seating.

Casino: A complete redesign of the ship’s Casino will entail moving it to Deck 8 and placing it adjacent to the relocated Connoisseur’s Corner. The new setting for its 11 slot machines and two gaming tables will be highlighted by an updated décor.

Observation Library: Formerly the Observation Lounge, this quiet space for reading and reflection, which is set at the fore of the ship on deck 10, will be known as the Observation Library. Here, guests will enjoy access to a carefully curated collection of books. Its panoramic ocean views will be complemented by new carpet and furniture.

Zagara Beauty Spa & Fitness Centre: The top-to-bottom renovation of the Zagara Beauty Spa and the Fitness Centre will encompass new steam and sauna rooms, fully refurbished treatment rooms, new furniture and flooring, and updated state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Refreshed Public Spaces: Also scheduled for comprehensive renovation are The Restaurant, La Terrazza, Panorama Lounge, The Bar, The Show Lounge, and Card/Conference Rooms, each of which will benefit from décor upgrades, from new furniture to new upholstery, carpets, and wall/window treatments. The pool area will have new outdoor furniture, refurbished teak flooring, a new canvas awning with inserted lighting, and new outdoor heaters, while the jogging track will benefit from new teak resin.

“We are committed to maintaining the impeccable standards of the Silversea experience, and this major refurbishment of Silver Shadow represents a significant investment for the benefit of our guests,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s Chief Executive. “Whether relaxing in the new Atrium or sipping a cognac in the expanded Connoisseur’s Corner, our guests will notice not only a revitalised look but also greater choices and flexibility as a result of this project’s enhancements.”

Silver Shadow’s first voyage following the transformation will enable guests to travel deeper into the Caribbean on a seven-night itinerary, departing from Fort Lauderdale for San Juan on 3 December 2019.