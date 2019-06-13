Silver Shadow to Undergo Refurbishment

Silversea’s Silver Shadow is to undergo an extensive refurbishment in November. The work will include the creation of a new Atrium area on deck 5 in the space currently occupied by the lobby, boutique and casino.

There will also be major improvements to all guest suites, corridors, and other public spaces. La Dame restaurant, Connoisseur’s Corner, and the Casino of the all-suite, 388-guest ship will all be re-modelled.

The ship’s first voyage following the transformation will be a seven-night itinerary, departing from Fort Lauderdale for San Juan on 3 December.