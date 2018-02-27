Silver Spirit Docks in Dubai Prior to Lengthening in Italy

Silver Spirit has made her final port call before undergoing an extensive lengthening project in Italy. Docking in Dubai on 22nd February, the Silversea ship completed an eight-night cruise from Mumbai.

Silver Spirit will enter dry dock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo on 5th March, where she will remain until 1st May. She will undergo large-scale refurbishment works, which will include the insertion of a prebuilt 15-metre-long (49-feet-long) segment into the ship’s midsection, making her the first luxury ship to be lengthened in this manner.

With the aim of augmenting the onboard experience for Silversea guests, the project will dramatically enhance each of the ship’s public spaces with beautiful interior design, taking inspiration from the cruise line’s flagship vessel, Silver Muse, which was delivered by Fincantieri in April last year.

“Based on the wonderful feedback from guests sailing aboard our beautiful Silver Muse, we believe the comprehensive makeover we have planned for Silver Spirit will enrich the onboard experience and be equally appreciated by guests,” said Christian Sauleau, Executive Vice President of Fleet Operations. “They will see many of Silver Muse’s innovations and elevated comforts embodied by our reimagined Silver Spirit.”

While some areas will grow in size, evoking the feel of spaciousness and enhancing comfort, special measures have been made to retain the ship’s bijou feel. Silversea’s trademark level of service will also continue: the improved Silver Spirit will have a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.48.

Dining options will increase in variation and advance in quality; additional suites will enrich the onboard accommodation; stylish décor enhancements will be made to existing suites and the ship’s public areas; the pool deck area will be enlarged and reimagined; the addition of a new health and fitness centre will improve wellness facilities; and various other amenities, such as the casino, will undergo transformations.

Following the success of the distinct gastronomic concepts offered onboard Silver Muse, the dining options on Silver Spirit will be fundamentally reimagined to increase choice and improve guests’ experiences: delivering gastronomic authenticity from across the world, Atlantide, Indochine, Spaccanapoli, and Silver Note will be installed to complement the existing Seishin, La Dame, The Grill, and La Terrazza – each of which will undergo refurbishment. Inspired by guest feedback, menus will be altered and refined across the ship’s prevailing restaurants.

Elsewhere, new public spaces will elevate the overall comfort of the ship. A new addition to Silver Spirit, the Arts Café – an innovative, modern, multi-faceted area – will stimulate guests’ senses on the eighth deck. Offering a relaxed setting for readers and tea/coffee lovers, the Arts Café will display exhibitions and performances. Inspired by Silversea’s Italian heritage, Dolce Vita will occupy pride of place on Silver Spirit. It will be an elegant venue in which sophisticated travellers will gather, interact, and make lifelong friends. Cool cocktails will provide the perfect accompaniments to the sound of live piano. Guests also stand to benefit from the installation of the Zagara spa – a sanctuary that proved popular on Silver Muse – and a fitness centre that will have state-of-the-art facilities.

The lengthening project will create 34 new luxury suites, as well as a Balsorano suite – the pinnacle of onboard accommodation, which will be adorned with decorative items that are of personal value to Silversea’s chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio di Balsorano de Clunieres. The best existing suites on Silver Spirit will grow in their appeal, with the addition of handmade Savoir mattresses, horse hair toppers, and new HD screens for guests’ comfort.

On 6th May, Silver Spirit will commence her service with a seven-day cruise between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Barcelona, calling at Porto-Vecchio, Corsica; Livorno; Portofino; Cannes; and Marseilles. Fares start from €3,800 per person with special savings for those bookings made before 31st March.

View the full itinerary: www.silversea.com/destinations/mediterranean-cruise/civitavecchia-to-barcelona-5811.html

Find out more information about the facilities on the lengthened and improved Silver Spirit: www.silversea.com/ships/silver-spirit.html