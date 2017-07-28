Silversea 2018 Expeditions to Americas Include First-Ever Pacific Coast Explorations

In 2018 Silversea Expeditions’ Silver Explorer will debut a unique collection of voyages through the Americas. Silver Explorer will trace a path north from Ushuaia, the city “at the end of the world”, all the way up the Pacific coastline to multicultural Vancouver.

Each of the seven new expedition voyages will offer opportunities for discovery and adventure in lands overflowing with ancient history, stunning landscapes and amazing wildlife. Led by an expedition team of experienced specialists, many with advanced degrees in their fields, guests will enjoy mind-enriching immersive explorations designed to expand their global perspective.

“These new and exciting expeditions offer the modern-day traveller a chance to rediscover the naturally stunning and historically interesting west coast of the Americas,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s vice president of expedition planning and strategic development. “Each of these unique expeditions will offer a wide variety of exploration activities – from exploring rich marine ecosystems by Zodiac, hiking in rainforests, discovering prolific wildlife, cruising historically important rivers, and exploring volcanoes, to savouring incredible cuisine. Our selection of expeditions along the west coasts of these two great continents will impress and leave the most intrepid traveller longing for more.”

Ushuaia to Valparaiso, 14 Days, 25 February – 11 March (Voyage 7804)

On this journey from the ‘End of the World’ to the ‘Jewel of the Pacific’, there is a remarkable medley of landscapes to see: from the steep streets and jumbled buildings of Ushuaia to Patagonia’s lakes, glaciers, mountains and fjords. The exceptional wooden churches of Chiloé will delight history buffs, while nature lovers will rejoice in the wildlife, both at sea and in the Torres del Paine National Park.

Valparaiso to Callao (Lima), 10 Days, 11 – 21 March (Voyage 7805)

Explore some of the world’s most spectacular scenery and discover the very best of South America. A complimentary excursion to see the mysterious Nazca Lines from the air, plus local boat excursions to the Ballestas Islands to spot cormorants, blue-footed boobies, terns, pelicans and Humboldt penguins, make this voyage exceptional. An optional overnight overland experience to the Atacama Desert makes it unforgettable.

Callao (Lima) to Fuerte Amador (Panama City), 14 Days, 21 March – 4 April (Voyage 7806)

Four new destinations are waiting to be explored on this brand new voyage: Puerto Quepos, renowned for the varied fauna, 109 mammal and 184 bird species in its Manuel Antonio National Park; Golfo Dulce, Costa Rica’s wonderland of biodiversity; Isla de Coiba, Panama’s prison turned paradise island; and Panama City, Central America’s cultural hub and cosmopolitan capital of cool. Additionally, a river adventure through Panama’s legendary Darién Jungle reveals one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems.

Fuerte Amador (Panama City) to Puerto Quetzal, 12 Days, 4 – 16 April (Voyage 7807)

This journey along the Pacific coast of Central America is interspersed with exceptional nature, fascinating history and remote communities. Delve deep into mysterious jungles full of exotic plants, rare wildlife, and indigenous people rarely seen by the outside world. Discover the splendid colonial architecture of Nicaragua and the serene coasts of El Salvador on this true voyage of natural and cultural wonder.

Mazatlán to San Diego, 11 Days, 21 April – 2 May (Voyage 7808)

It is said that when the Spaniards arrived in Baja California in 1539, they believed they had reached a mythical island of female warriors governed by Queen Calafia. Indeed, this is paradise found. The Sea of Cortez is home to UNESCO protected biospheres with a wealth of marine mammals including whales, dolphins and sea lions. The narrow sea is fringed by remote islands, massive canyons and deep arroyos where explorers can find endemic iguanas, songbirds and jackrabbits surviving on a diversity of cacti and succulents growing on rugged rocky coasts that are rich with seabirds, including the charismatic blue-footed booby. An overnight excursion features a journey by train to the magnificent Copper Canyon.

San Diego to Vancouver, 11 Days, 2 – 13 May (Voyage 7809)

This is Jack Kerouac country. Like his ‘On the Road’ novel of adventures, this journey is rich in Americana – spread across Monterey and its famous aquarium, Big Sur and her inspirational coastline and San Francisco with her iconic bridge and fabled bohemia. Explore stunning national parks and hike along Mount St Helens and Mount Rainier. Visit small and truly authentic towns in the Pacific Northwest. Experience life as it used to be on your own ‘road’ trip.

Vancouver to San Francisco, 9 Days, 13 – 22 May (Voyage 7810)

With the towering redwoods of Eureka overhead and flanked by the fertile wooded hillsides of Astoria, this American odyssey is a west coast adventure that is truly awe-inspiring. Two new destinations of Anacortes and Cypress Island offer exceptional whale watching opportunities, while the quiet sophistication of Olympia and Mount Rainier offer soaring views and a picturesque landscape.

Silver Explorer offers a comfortable, intimate and convivial onboard lifestyle where guests can feel at home as they explore secluded realms. They will enjoy ocean-view suites, gourmet cuisine, the personalised service of a butler, and a generous selection of all-inclusive shipboard amenities, including complimentary beverages, wines and spirits served throughout the ship, stocked in-suite beverage cabinet, and at least one hour of free wi-fi per guest every day.

For complete details and itineraries, visit www.Silversea.com/landing-page-west-coast-expedition