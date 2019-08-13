News

Silversea 50% Off Second Guest Extended to 31 August

Silversea’s 50% off the second guest offer has been extended until 31 August. This offer is also combinable with a Caribbean all-inclusive package – including flights, hotel stay, overseas transfers and shore excursions.

There are many great places that made the Caribbean famous – but it’s the less famous, more inaccessible places that truly make the Caribbean great. We are talking about secret coves, smaller islands, harbours that no large ship can even approach, which means colours, flavours, and wonders unveiled for your eyes only.

Silversea will take you there thanks to its small luxury ships, which offer a curated experience made of details, differences, and pleasures that will delight your curiosity.

Amanda Middler, Regional Sales Manager -Ireland, Silversea

