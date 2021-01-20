Silversea Announces Commission Bonus

Luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises has announced a €165 bonus commission on all new bookings made on any departure between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021.

The special bonus commission, which will be paid to the travel partner between 30 to 45 days after a booking with a deposit is made, is available until 28 February 2021, and applies to 139 voyages to amazing destinations across all seven continents.

“Our travel partners are extremely important to Silversea, playing a key role for us and our guests. We are therefore delighted to offer this added benefit to express our appreciation for their hard work, and make it even more rewarding to partner with us—especially during these challenging times,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO.

“The bonus commission is a great way for travel professionals to earn extra income during these difficult days, and know that they will be giving their luxury clients an incomparable holiday, filled with authentic experiences.”

Travel Partner Support

Silversea adds this recognition programme to its already strong range of initiatives aimed at supporting travel partners, which the company has enhanced in recent months. It includes Marketing Central, an online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors – a convenient, one-stop-shop for all marketing needs, accessed via My.Silversea.com; Silversea Academy, a rich interactive training platform with over 18 modules where partners can learn about Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships and visited destinations, accessed via silverseaacademy.com; and Virtual Visits, a short informative video series, hosted by Silversea team members globally to keep our partners abreast of all of our activities, new products and promotions – found on silverseavirtualvisits.com.

Greater Flexibility

Silversea’s Cruise with Confidence programme also offers customers unprecedented flexibility: the programme allows booked guests to cancel their cruise up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid—valid for two years from the date of issue.