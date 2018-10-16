News

Silversea Announces Dublin as New Departure Gateway for 2019/2020

Following the announcement of Silversea’s newest gateway, guests joining international voyages will now be able to take advantage of a selection of Silversea’s air travel promotions departing from Dublin Airport. The new flight gateway will be available to passengers travelling with Silversea on Classic and Expedition voyages in 2019 and 2020, allowing guests to depart from Ireland’s capital and join the ship in the voyage’s point of origin.

In the past, Irish guests of Silversea would initially have to travel to Belfast Airport in order to make the most of Silversea’s airfare promotions.

“Adding Dublin to Silversea’s list of European gateways is an exciting moment for us to be able to offer a new, more accessible travel option to our Irish guests,” says Connie Georgiou, Sales Director of UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa. “We have taken our Irish travel agent partners’ feedback onboard and have been committed to make travelling with Silversea as straightforward as possible, so we are delighted to be announcing Dublin as our newest European gateway”.

Connie Georgiou, Head of Trade Sales UK&Ireland, Silversea

To celebrate the addition of the new gateway, a selection of Silversea’s 2019-2020 itineraries will include flights departing from Dublin, as well as all overseas transfers. Some of the destinations including flights are the Caribbean, Asia, Europe, South America, Australia, the Middle East and Africa.

