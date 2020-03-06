Silversea Cruises Eases Cancellation Policies, Adopts ‘Cruise with Confidence’ Policy

Silversea Cruises has temporarily eased its new booking and cancellation policies, providing travellers with additional time to evaluate their travel plans with the cruise line in this moment of uncertainty surrounding travel. The company has also embraced the Royal Caribbean Group’s ‘Cruise with Confidence’ initiative whereby guests on cruises departing before 31 July 2020 now have the additional option of cancelling their voyage as late as 48 hours prior to sailing.

Travellers who make new bookings on sailings departing between 1 June and 31 December will be able to cancel until just 30 days prior to departure, paying only a customary administrative fee on the cruise fare. Additionally, Silversea will negotiate on guests’ behalf for the same cancellation options on other components of the booking such as air travel, hotels and shore excursions. However, Silversea does not have control over these third-party suppliers, and therefore, different terms may apply for these specific components.

“Travelling the world with Silversea should never be a source of anxiety,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s Chief Executive. “For this reason, and to ease the minds of our guests and trade partners, we have temporarily relaxed our new booking and cancellation policies. This period of uncertainty is for sure going to ease eventually, but as the situation evolves, we are pleased to provide our guests with more time to decide whether or not to travel.”

In addition, Silversea has also extended its existing bonus savings offer of up to £500 per suite on selected worldwide voyages in 2020 and 2021. Book between now and 30 April and guests can save on a selection of voyages worldwide – and all with Silversea’s renowned all-inclusive experience onboard and inclusive flights on all voyages. In addition, if booked and paid for in full by 30 April, guests will receive an additional 10% saving with Silversea’s Early Booking Bonus on all voyages departing from September 2020 onwards.

Silversea is now offering one of the most comprehensive rebooking policies in the industry. For all voyages departing before 31 July 2020, including existing and future bookings, the new ‘Cruise with Confidence’ policy will enable travellers to cancel their sailings as late as two days before departure, providing guests with a Future Cruise Credit. For all sailings departing after 31 July until 31 December 2020, a 30-day prior to sailing cash cancellation option will be in place. Guests booked on sailings between 1 June 2020 and 31 July 2020 will have a range of options from which to choose.

Read Silversea’s temporary amendment to its cancellation policy: https://www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html