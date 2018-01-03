Silversea Culinary and Win ‘Enriched Voyages’ for 2018 and 2019

Silversea is serving up a new menu of 2018 and 2019 ‘Enriched Voyages’ featuring enhanced onboard enrichment with a culinary or wine theme, including five Asian sailings developed in partnership with The Peninsula Hotels.

“Our culinary and wine Enriched Voyages are a wonderful way to blend together fascinating destinations with a generous serving of cooking events and demonstrations designed to entertain and enlighten,” said Rudi Scholdis, Silversea’s Culinary Director.

The Asian Collection

Exclusive voyages offering a culinary exploration of this enchanting continent enhanced by the insider knowledge of the prestigious Peninsula Hotels. Guest chefs from The Peninsula Hotels will share their expertise with guests, providing a truly immersive gastronomic and cultural experience of the Far East:

– Silver Shadow departs 14th April 2018 on an 11-day ocean voyage from Singapore to Hong Kong with calls in Koh Samui, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Chan May. Fares start at US$6,100 per guest.

– Silver Shadow departs 14th October 2018 on a 15-day ocean voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo with calls in Shanghai, Kagoshima, Hiroshima, Osaka, and Nagoya. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $7,470 per guest.

– Silver Shadow departs 29th October 2018 on a 15-day ocean voyage from Tokyo to Hong Kong with calls in Osaka, Hiroshima, Tianjin (Beijing), and Shanghai. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $7,020 per guest.

– Silver Whisper departs 2nd March 2019 on a 16-day segment of World Cruise 2019, an ocean voyage from Tokyo to Singapore with calls in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Ho Chi Minh City. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $8,550 per guest.

– Silver Muse departs 3rd April 2019 on a 13-day segment of Grand Voyage 2019 – Asia Pacific, an ocean voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo with calls in Shanghai, Jeju, Hiroshima, and Osaka. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $6,480 per guest.

Culinary Voyages

Silversea chefs share their expertise through guided market-to-plate excursions, special menus, cooking demonstrations and dinners highlighting regional specialties. Over a dozen captivating itineraries feature the culinary enrichment programme, including:

– Silver Muse departs 16th February 2018 on a 25-day, ocean and Amazon River voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Fort Lauderdale with calls in Salvador de Bahia, Natal, Fortaleza, Macapá, Santarém, Boca da Valeria, Manaus, Parintins, Alter do Chao, Barbados, and San Juan. Fares start at $8,900 per guest.

– Silver Wind departs 17th July 2018 on a 15-day, roundtrip ocean voyage to Norway’s North Cape from London (Tower Bridge) with calls in Haugesund, Flåm, Ålesund, Brønnøysund, Leknes, Narvik, Honningsvåg, Hammerfest, Tromsø, Åndalsnes, Molde, and Bergen. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $11,610 per guest.

– Silver Cloud departs 26th October 2018 on a 16-day, South America expedition voyage from Callao (Lima) to Punta Arenas with explorations of Paracas, Arica, Antofagasta, Isla Pan de Azúcar, Coquimbo, Niebla, Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco, Tortel, English Narrows, Pío XI Glacier, Chilean Fjords, Alberto de Agostini National Park, and Ainsworth Bay. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $8,010 per guest.

– Silver Shadow departs 26th April 209 on a 15-day, Africa and Indian Ocean voyage from Dubai to Athens with calls in Khasab, Sur, Salalah, Aqaba, Safaga, and Rhodes. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $4,230 per guest.

– Silver Wind departs 20th July 2019 on an 11-day, Northern Europe ocean voyage from London (Tower Bridge) to Reykjavik with calls in Saint-Malo, St Mary’s Isles of Scilly, Cobh, Dublin, Belfast, Oban, and Ullapool. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $5,670 per guest.

Wine Voyages

World-class vintners and Silversea’s Wine Ambassador spotlight superlative varietals and vintages with special tastings and private tours to renowned vineyards and wineries on four fascinating sailings:

– Silver Spirit departs 15th January 2018 on an 18-day, Africa and Indian Ocean voyage from Cape Town to Mahé with calls in Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban, Richards Bay, Maputo, Nosy Be/Nosy Komba, Mamoudzou, Zanzibar, and Mombasa. Fares start at $12,200 per guest.

– Silver Whisper departs 4th February 2018 on a 16-day segment of World Cruise 2018, an ocean voyage from Auckland to Sydney with calls in Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Picton, Akaroa, Port Chalmers (Dunedin), Burnie, and Melbourne. Fares start at $16,000 per guest.

– Silver Whisper departs 18th October 2018 on a 13-day, transatlantic ocean voyage from Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale with calls in Casablanca and Funchal. Wine enrichment includes an introductory sommelier course. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $5,310 per guest.

– Silver Whisper departs 19th May 2019 on a 14-day, Northern Europe ocean voyage from London (Greenwich) to Barcelona with calls in Honfleur, Saint-Malo, Bordeaux, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cádiz, and Málaga. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $5,850 per guest.

For complete details, visit:

The Asian Collection: www.silversea.com/asian-collection.html

Culinary Voyages: www.silversea.com/culinary-cruises.html

Wine Voyages: www.silversea.com/wine-voyages.html