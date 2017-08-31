News

A brand new signature production show, Grande Amore, will soon premiere on the stages of Silversea’s five ultra-luxury classic ships. Themed around the world of opera, it will celebrate love and beauty with traditional opera, classical crossover and popular selections.

The show will feature all-new musical tracks recorded exclusively for Silversea by London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The songs will be performed live by the Voices of Silversea ensemble, many of whom are vocalists with experience garnered at the opera houses of Europe, as well as shows from London’s West End and Broadway. The production will be staged with elegant contemporary costuming, dramatic visual effects, and a vibrant neoclassical set design evoking ancient Rome.

The musical tracks were recorded in London in late August when Royal Philharmonic musicians performed under the direction of renowned composer, orchestrator and arranger Richard Balcombe. He also directed the orchestra’s performance for the recorded music that accompanied Silversea’s well-received Musica Maestro show, launched in 2014.

“This new signature show is an inspired and passionate tribute to our company’s Italian heritage, and we are honoured to once again have the collaboration of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to ensure an experience that will be emotionally uplifting and memorable for our guests,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s Chief Executive.

The Grande Amore show is currently being produced for Silversea by London-based Luna Rossa Productions. It will debut on Silver Whisper’s ‘Caribbean and Central America’ voyage, from New York to Barbados, departing 2nd November 2017, and will then roll out fleetwide during the following months.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

