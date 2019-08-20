Silversea Enhances All-Inclusive Polar Package

Silversea’s enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package is now available on all luxury expedition voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica. The value-rich package, with its selection of convenient and inclusive travel benefits, provides a seamless travel experience for guests, unlocking deep travel into Polar Regions with ease.

Combinable with air promotions for the Arctic and Antarctica, Silversea’s enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package includes:

One-night, pre-cruise hotel stay

• In-country flight(s) when required by the itinerary

• Polar expedition cruise with guided shore experiences and Zodiac excursions

• Polar parka

• One post-cruise day-use hotel

• Transfers and luggage handling between airport, hotel and ship

Silversea’s expedition voyages on which guests can enjoy the All-Inclusive Polar Package benefits, combined with time-limited air promotions (with prices per guest, based on double occupancy) include:

THE ARCTIC – 2020

Reykjavik to Longyearbyen, 11 Days – June 10-21, 2020

Dazzling waterfalls, spectacular cliffs that teem with colonies of puffins, guillemots and gulls, and the rarely visited volcanic island of Jan Mayen – a haven for humpback and minke whales who feed in its waters – are among the attractions on this Silver Cloud voyage from Iceland to Svalbard, Norway. Early Booking Bonus fares start from US$10,440.

Longyearbyen to Reykjavik, 11 Days, July 9 – 20, 2020

Silver Cloud voyages from Svalbard to Iceland through jaw-dropping Arctic realms of snow-capped peaks, glaciers and pristine fjords for the chance to marvel at cascading waterfalls, geothermal springs and such wildlife as polar bears, walruses, whales and multitudes of seabirds. Early Booking Bonus fares start at US$10,440.

Kangerlussuaq to Nome, 24 Days, August 21 – September 14, 2020

Following in the path of great explorers, Silver Cloud will venture into the High Canadian Arctic to traverse the iconic Northwest Passage. The itinerary brims with a fascinating mix of majestic scenery, isolated villages, possible wildlife sightings — from polar bears and musk oxen to seals and walruses, and such rare wonders as the UNESCO-listed Ilulissat Icefjord and the Smoking Hills of Cape Bathurst. Early Booking Bonus fares start at US$34,920.

ANTARCTICA – 2019 and 2020

Ushuaia to Ushuaia, 12 Days – December 5-17, 2019

On this round-trip voyage from Ushuaia, Silver Explorer unlocks Earth’s least visited and most mysterious continent on a journey brimming with spectacular icebergs, calving glaciers and the possibility to spot sunbathing seals, frolicking penguins and breaching humpback and minke whales. Last-Minute Savings fares start from US$16,700.

Ushuaia to Ushuaia, 18 Days – December 17, 2019-January 4, 2020

Both Christmas and the New Year can be celebrated amid the Earth’s ultimate winter wonderland on Silver Explorer’s special holiday voyage to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and more. Last-Minute Savings fares start from US$25,400.

Ushuaia to Ushuaia, 15 Days, December 20, 2019 – January 4, 2020

Celebrate Christmas and the New Year in the ultimate winter paradise as Silver Cloud’s special holiday expedition to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, Elephant Island and South Shetland Islands reveals remarkable landscapes and wildlife species. Last-Minute Savings fares start at US$18,400.

Ushuaia to Ushuaia, 12 Days, February 21 – March 4, 2020

Silver Explorer will sail to Antarctic Sound, Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands on a voyage to unlock this pristine white wonder’s treasures, from ancient glaciers and towering mountains to breathtaking colonies of penguins, seals and pods of whales. Early Booking Bonus fares start at US$13,590.

ARCTIC AND ANTARCTICA AIR OFFERS

Exclusive air promotions for the Arctic and Antarctica are now available on new bookings, until 30 August 2019. The savings programme includes free Economy Class round-trip air, or reduced Business Class air, for flights from select US and Canadian gateways, plus free transfers between airport and ship.

“Our new enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package is designed to provide the highest level of comfort, convenience and value for travellers planning an adventure to the end of the Earth, whether to the Arctic or Antarctica,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Development for Expeditions and Experiences. “With special air offers for the Arctic and Antarctica now available to complement the package, this is the perfect time to travel deeper to unlock the authentic beauty, history and wildlife of the world’s final frontiers. Silversea’s combination of destination expertise and the cruise line’s ultra-luxurious ships make for unique and unforgettable experiences in both Polar Regions.”

ALL-INCLUSIVE EXPEDITION

Each Silversea expedition ship features specialist experts who lead immersive shore excursions for guests. These passionate and knowledgeable professionals offer informative lectures, discussions and recaps onboard, in addition to guided Zodiac excursions, hikes, and nature walks ashore — all of which are included in the fare.

Aboard Silver Cloud and Silver Explorer, guests enjoy ocean-view suites, gourmet cuisine, the personalised service of a butler, and a generous selection of all-inclusive shipboard amenities, including complimentary beverages, wines and spirits served throughout the ship, a stocked in-suite beverage cabinet, and unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi (although satellite coverage in Polar Regions may be limited).