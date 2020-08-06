Silversea enhances online marketing toolkit for travel advisors

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has enhanced its online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors. Named Marketing Central, the revamped platform will enable travel advisors to grow their businesses, offering access to an expanded portfolio of tools that have been designed to make selling Silversea easier than ever. Enhanced for the US & Canada, UK & Ireland, and Australia & New Zealand markets, Silversea’s Marketing Central is being rolled out for the first time across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The enhanced Marketing Central provides a convenient, one-stop shop for all marketing needs. It includes simplified access to a robust inventory of marketing assets, the latest incentives and fares available to travel advisors, and much more, with web pages optimised for faster loading times.

Marketing Central is located within our Travel Professional Centre, My.Silversea.com. We invite new travel advisors to register for an account, while existing travel advisors are encoura