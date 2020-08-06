News

Silversea enhances online marketing toolkit for travel advisors

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has enhanced its online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors. Named Marketing Central, the revamped platform will enable travel advisors to grow their businesses, offering access to an expanded portfolio of tools that have been designed to make selling Silversea easier than ever. Enhanced for the US & Canada, UK & Ireland, and Australia & New Zealand markets, Silversea’s Marketing Central is being rolled out for the first time across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The enhanced Marketing Central provides a convenient, one-stop shop for all marketing needs. It includes simplified access to a robust inventory of marketing assets, the latest incentives and fares available to travel advisors, and much more, with web pages optimised for faster loading times. ing Central

Marketing Central is located within our Travel Professional Centre, My.Silversea.com. We invite new travel advisors to register for an account, while existing travel advisors are encoura

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

