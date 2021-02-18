Silversea Extends Bonus Commission Offer

Silversea has announced that it is extending its bonus commission offer of €165 for every new booking made between October 2021 and June 2022. Agents who make a confirmed booking between today, February 18, and 30 April for any sailing between 1 October 2021 and 30 June 2022 will be entitled to the bonus – which will be paid between 30-45 days after a deposit is received.

The original bonus scheme, for bookings between 1 July and 30 September 2021, is still active but only for bookings made before 28 February.