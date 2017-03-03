Silversea Inclusive Air and Land Packages on Antarctic Expedition Cruises

A new all-inclusive expedition package from Silversea makes this increasingly popular destination even easier to experience onboard Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud. Single supplements are now available at only 25% on select 2017 and 2018 Silver Cloud voyages in Antarctica.

Pre cruise, passengers will receive a one-night hotel stay, charter flights to Ushuaia, Argentina, and all necessary transfers; and post cruise, passengers will receive charter flights to Santiago, Chile, or Buenos Aires, Argentina, depending on the voyage, with all necessary transfers included.

For a limited time only, guests can take advantage of £999 Economy Class round trip air fares to Buenos Aires or Santiago de Chile from certain UK gateways and a one-night post-cruise hotel stay. Silversea is also offering single supplements at only 25% above Silver Privilege fares on select 2017 and 2018 Silver Cloud voyages in Antarctica.

“We are delighted to offer this package enabling travel agents to provide their customers with one all-inclusive convenient expedition, making it even easier for their customers to experience this incredible region. The area offers something for everyone and with Silversea’s 25% single supplement fares, customers travelling on their own can experience Antarctica much more readily,” said Akvile Marozaite, Silversea Expeditions, UK and Ireland.

Silver Explorer holds just 130 guests and her specially strengthened hull enables her to glide effortlessly through ice packs. Those passengers onboard Silver Cloud will be among the first to experience the newly renovated ship – the most spacious and luxurious ice-class vessel in expedition cruising. Silver Cloud also offers five dining options, panoramic public spaces, broad decks and verandas in most suites, meaning breaching whales and cavorting penguins are never far from view.

After a busy day ashore filled with adventures led by the Silversea Expeditions team, guests will be welcomed back onboard to the luxurious surroundings of their ship with fine dining, award-winning Silversea hospitality and one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in expedition travel. Those who wish to share their memories with family and friends back home can take advantage of complimentary wi-fi, which is available throughout the ship.