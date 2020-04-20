Silversea Introduces Reduced Deposit and $1,000 Onboard Spending Credit

Silversea Cruises has introduced new measures to offer unprecedented flexibility to travellers, reducing its deposit requirement to €900 per suite for any new booking made before 30 June 2020. On final payment the deposit will be turned into a USD$1,000 Onboard Spending Credit per suite.

The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of Future Cruise Credits can also use their credits to take advantage of the offer.

‘Cruise with Confidence’ Programme

To provide travellers with peace of mind when planning their cruise, Silversea is extending the previously announced ‘Cruise with Confidence’ cancellation programme to all voyages currently scheduled to depart before 31 December, 2020. Under the policy, guests may cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue. When guests opt for Future Cruise Credit and have paid in full, the travel agent’s commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation on which the correlating Future Cruise Credit is applied.

“By reducing our deposit requirement and expanding the Cruise with Confidence programme, we are offering our guests unprecedented flexibility to reduce the uncertainty they may be feeling,” said Peter Shanks, Silversea’s Managing Director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa. “We are also providing support to our valued travel partners by protecting their commission, which will help to boost their business through these challenging times.”

‘RCL Cares’ Programme

As a member of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea is embracing the RCL Cares programme, recently launched in the USA, dedicated to assisting travel professionals in the UK and Ireland. Details will be sent to all UK and Irish travel agents this week.

The support programme will introduce new services and tools in the near future to continue helping travel partners during this difficult time. The programme will not provide legal or financial advice.

New Trade Content Series

In the coming days, Silversea will launch Virtual Visit, a series of online videos designed to keep travel partners informed and up-to-date with the company’s latest developments. Trade partners will receive a weekly virtual visit from a familiar face. Stay tuned for more details.

Travel partners are invited to view a special video message from Silversea’s global sales team: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B_4Pb0-jnc

Find out more information about Silversea’s reduced deposit initiative:

http://i.email.silversea.com/wpm/1035/ContentUploads/pdf/FFM/EM2004162502_TRADE_DOUBLE_BONUS_OFFER_EUR.pdf

For complete details on Silversea’s Cruise with Confidence programme, visit:

www.silversea.com/lp-trade-CWC-cruise-cancellation-and-commission-protection-guidelines.html