Silversea Introduces Zero Single Supplement on 14 Voyages

Silversea has introduced zero single supplement fares on 14 voyages. For new bookings made between 14th and 28th February 2019, guests travelling solo will incur no fare supplement on select sailings to Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Far East, and Australia.

“What better time than on Valentine’s Day to celebrate something for solo travellers – these special fares make it easier for solo travellers to discover the advantages offered by our intimate ships,” said Peter Shanks, Silversea’s Managing Director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa. “With welcoming staff, personalised attention, and strong senses of community that encourage friendships, our ships provide the perfect settings for our guests to explore the world on their own, accompanied by like-minded travellers.”

Silversea’s fleet of intimate ships offers a rich experience for solo travellers, fostering a welcoming atmosphere in which like-minded travellers socialise while travelling into the authentic beauty of the world. For 14 select voyages in 2019 and 2020, solo travellers will enjoy zero supplement fares on new bookings that are paid in full by 28th February 2019. The voyages include:

Malaysia and Myanmar

Silver Shadow departs 21st March 2019 on a 12-day, round-trip cruise from Singapore. The immersive itinerary encompasses three nights in Yangon; a visit to Kuala Lumpur; four days cruising the Andaman Sea; a day spent in Thailand’s Phuket; and the sights, legends and folklore of Langkawi in Malaysia. Solo traveller fares start from £4,900 per person. Plus, for this sailing, included Economy Class round-trip air, or Business Class air upgrade for £1,499 each way, is available for flights from select UK gateways, as well as included one-night pre- and post-voyage hotel stays; included transfers between airport, hotel and ship; and included select shore excursions.

Eastern Caribbean

Sailing 22nd March 2019 from Barbados to Fort Lauderdale, Silver Spirit will spend 11 days visiting a string of Caribbean gems: Mayreau Island, St Lucia, Martinique, Antigua, St Maarten, St Barts, and Puerto Rico. Guests will have the option to sail along Martinique’s coast in a catamaran, marvel at the underwater wonders of St Lucia’s Anse Cochon marine reserve, discover St Maarten’s unique blend of cultures, and more. Solo traveller fares start from £4,200. Plus, for this sailing, included Economy Class round-trip air is available for flights from select UK gateways, including transfers between airport and ship.

Australia’s Kimberley Coast

On 25th April 2019 Silver Discoverer departs Darwin for Broome on a 10-day expedition along Australia’s remote northwest Kimberley Coast. The itinerary incorporates Wyndham; the regions of the King George River, Hunter River, and Buccaneer Archipelago; as well as Saumlaki on the Indonesian island of Yamdena. Guests will have the chance to witness Aboriginal rock art and the strange beehive formations of the Bungle Bungles; meet indigenous peoples; and spot such wildlife as wallabies, crocodiles, dolphins, and more. Solo traveller fares start from £5,800 per person.

Japan

Silver Explorer will make an 11-day expedition cruise from Busan to Kobe, departing 21st May 2019. Destinations include Niigata, Sado Island, Kanazawa, Sakaiminato, Hagi, Kyushu Island, Moji, Miyajima Island, Hiroshima, and Okayama. Among the highlights are the Itsukushima Shrine and Torii Gate, which at high tide seem to float; outstanding National Parks; and three of Japan’s must-see gardens. Solo traveller fares start from £5,900 per person. Plus, for this sailing, included Economy Class round-trip air, or reduced Business Class air, is available for flights from select UK gateways, including a one-night hotel stay and transfers between airport, hotel and ship.

South America

This Guayaquil-to-Valparaiso expedition aboard Silver Explorer departs 9th November 2019 and spends 14 days exploring the west coast of South America. Calls in Peru’s Lobos de Tierra Island, Salaverry, Isla Guañape, Lima, Paracas, and Matarani are complemented by visits to Chile’s Antofagasta, Isla Pan de Azúcar, Isla Chañaral, and Coquimbo. Guests will encounter local cultures in such places as the Atacama Desert; visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites; and witness breathtaking scenery and possibly spot penguins, fur seals, dolphins, and more. Solo traveller fares start from £6,480 per person with Early Booking Bonus. Plus, for this sailing, included Economy Class round-trip air, or reduced Business Class air, is available for flights from select UK gateways, including a one-night hotel stay and transfers between airport, hotel and ship.

Additional Combinable Savings

For a limited time, the 14 voyages in the promotion also feature a combinable Bonus Savings offer, providing up to an additional £200 in savings for solo travellers. Plus, with the exception of the South America cruise, the Last-Minute Savings offer is available on the above-listed voyages, providing a one-category suite upgrade and an onboard spending credit of US$1,000 per suite. Furthermore, there are additional voyages with reduced single supplements available, offering even more places to travel with Silversea.

Silversea’s ships feature ocean-view suites; sumptuous cuisine; the attentive service of a butler; enrichment and entertainment programmes; a champagne Welcome Reception; Gentlemen Hosts available as dance partners or dinner companions on select voyages; and a generous selection of all-inclusive amenities, including complimentary beverages, wines and spirits served throughout the ship; a stocked in-suite beverage cabinet; and unlimited complimentary wi-fi.

NB: the 0% single supplement promotion is subject to availability and can be closed at any time. The promotion only applies to fares for lower suites. For other promotions, conditions apply. To find out more information, visit www.silversea.com.

View a complete list of the voyages offered with zero single supplement fares at:

www.silversea.com/solotravelers