Silversea Invites Top Agents to Dinner in Dublin

The Silversea team of Connie Georgiou, Sales Director – UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa; Peter Shanks, recently appointed Managing Director – UK & Ireland; and Amanda Middler, Regional Sales Manager – Scotland & Ireland, entertained 20 of their top agents to dinner in Dublin.

Based in Silversea’s London office, Peter Shanks joined Silversea in January this year, leads a team of 71 and reports directly to Roberto Martinoli, Chief Executive. He succeeds Lisa McAuley, who resigned from the end of December.

Peter, who started his career with Thomas Cook and was previously Development Director for Imagine Cruising for three years, was President and Managing Director of Cunard from July 2009 to October 2013 and oversaw Cunard’s incorporation into Carnival. So with reference to the recently announced acquisition of a 66.7% equity stake in Silversea by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, he said: “I know how to do it – and I know how not to do it!”

“I know Royal Caribbean very well and it is our intention that Silversea will remain a separate entity, along with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises.

“I really want to expand our expedition cruising and with this new investment we can build more expedition ships, as well as refurbish more ships. We are also getting a bit better on systems – although we are a small, niche business and so love talking to people! – and we are about to sell packages that include air in the next month or two, or agents will be able to buy just air from us.”