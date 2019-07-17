Silversea Launches Collection of Grand Voyages

Silversea has launched a new collection of Grand Voyages for late 2020 and 2021, including three expedition cruise options. Purposely designed for travellers who prefer a more immersive travel experience, Silversea’s Grand Voyages offer extended journeys of up to 70 days, with multiple overnight stays, a range of exclusive events, and many life-defining experiences.

“Our Grand Voyages perfectly exemplify our commitment to travelling deeper to discover the world’s authentic beauty,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “You can sail completely around Australia for 51 days, cross the Arctic Circle and the ancient monuments of Egypt on a 64-day voyage, or step foot on to the frozen continent of Antarctica and swim in the tropical waters of Bora Bora on the same 52-day voyage. Each journey will unlock amazing experiences, events and destinations, and deliver them to guests in superlative comfort.”

These unique voyages combine the luxury of sailing aboard the line’s intimate, all-suite ships with exceptional itineraries that take guests closer to the authentic beauty of the world – from the Arctic and Antarctica, to Australia, South America, the Caribbean and Mediterranean – featuring visits to the world’s most iconic ports, as well as exotic destinations that are off the beaten path.

Sydney Round Trip – 30 Ports/3 Countries

31 October to 20 December 2020

Silver Muse embarks on a 51-day circumnavigation of the modern metropolises and vast natural charms of Australia and New Zealand, plus pristine isles of Indonesia. Guests will experience a kaleidoscope of culture and nature with the opportunity to snorkel through Australia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef, witness the awe-inspiring dragons of Komodo Island, cruise the majestic, glacier-carved fjords of New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park, and discover sacred temples in the mystical paradise of Bali. Moreover, in Tasmania, Silversea’s guests will enjoy the opportunity to learn about the truffle industry from a local farmer, before trying their hands at truffle hunting, as part of a bespoke event at Burnie Truffle Farm. Early Booking Bonus fares start at £18,000/€19,350 per guest.

Fort Lauderdale Round Trip – 37 Ports/20 Countries

7 January to 17 March 2021

Silversea’s brand-new Silver Moon makes her inaugural visit to South America with a 70-day circumnavigation of its captivating ports, unique cultures and breathtaking scenery. Highlights include a crossing of the Panama Canal, cruising the Chilean fjords, extended stays in the vibrant cities of Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, and a visit to the Falkland Islands for possible sightings of penguins. Capping off the itinerary are a host of Caribbean island jewels, including Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Puerto Rico, and more. The Grand South America 2021 voyage will unlock two unique experiences for guests at two bespoke events: in Montevideo, Uruguay, guests will enjoy a winery tour and an authentic barbeque, following a 45-minute train journey through pretty suburbs; while in San Juan, travellers will enjoy a personalised experience at one of the famous Bacardi Houses. Early Booking Bonus fares start at £21,600/€23,760 per guest.

Ushuaia to Lautoka, Fiji – 26 Ports/8 Countries

30 January to 23 March 2021

Silver Cloud departs from Ushuaia on a 52-day exploration of such bucket list destinations as Antarctica, the Chilean fjords, Easter Island, and the exotic South Pacific isles. This extensive voyage is highlighted by extreme contrasts – from snow-covered mountains, icebergs and glaciers to sun-kissed beaches and swaying palms. Along the way, guests will have the chance to marvel at the enigmatic statues of Easter Island, meet the descendants of the HMS Bounty mutineers, and various other unforgettable experiences. In Apia in Samoa, Silversea’s guests will enjoy a private dinner at Robert Louis Stevenson’s house, which is today Samoa’s most important historical venue. Early Booking Bonus fares start at £30,240/€34,920 per guest.

Lautoka, Fiji, to Cochin, India – 36 Ports/9 Countries

23 March to 14 May 2021

This 53-day, adventure-laden journey of Silver Cloud weaves a rich tapestry of South Pacific enchantments. It offers the opportunity to savour the beauty of Vanuatu’s Champagne Beach, witness the death-defying land divers of Pentecost Island, and come face to face with orangutans in their natural habitat at the UNESCO-listed Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia. Another highlight is Western Australia’s amazing Kimberley Coast, with its thundering waterfalls, Aboriginal rock art, and untamed wilderness where crocodiles roam. A bespoke event, guests travelling on the Grand Tropical Expedition 2021 will travel deeper into Singapore through an exclusive evening at the famous China Club Singapore, an elegant members-only club on the 52nd floor of the Capital Tower, which offers sweeping views of the cityscape. Early Booking Bonus fares start at £26,190/€29,790 per guest.

Cochin, India, to Tromsø, Norway – 47 Ports/15 Countries

14 May to 16 July 2021

Silver Cloud sets a leisurely course from Cochin, India, to Tromsø, Norway, with this 64-day journey through ancient Asian trading routes and outposts of Western civilisation. Guests will uncover such antiquities as the Egyptian temples of Luxor, the impressive Roman amphitheatre of Thysdrus in Tunisia, and the sanctuary of Apollo at Delphi in Greece. They will have the chance to visit WWII beaches in Normandy, walk part of Spain’s Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route and stroll the monastery of Mont St. Michel, before continuing to the natural treasures of Norway’s North Cape and the Svalbard archipelago. A one-of-a-kind immersion into London’s historic past, guests travelling on the Grand Northern Expedition 2021 will gain access to the walkway of the city’s iconic Tower Bridge for a private dinner. Early Booking Bonus fares start at £27,450/€31,320 per guest.

Grand Voyage Benefits

Silversea’s guests enjoy spacious ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine, the attentive service of a butler, and a generous selection of all-inclusive shipboard amenities, including a complimentary selection of wines, premium spirits, speciality coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks; an in-suite bar stocked with guests’ preferences; an in-suite 24-hour dining service; lecture and enrichment programmes; roundtrip transportation into town (in most ports); and inclusive onboard gratuities (exclusive of spa treatments).

Grand Voyage guests will also benefit from the following special inclusions and savings: