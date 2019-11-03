Silversea Launches Fund to Support Conservation in the Galapagos

To safeguard the wellbeing of the Galapagos Islands for future generations, Silversea Cruises has launched a dedicated fund that will preserve the natural wonders of the archipelago.

By supporting a diverse selection of projects each year, the Silversea Fund will strengthen the balance between humans and nature in the Galapagos, as part of a long-term conservation strategy. In addition to benefiting regional conservation efforts and enhancing their connection with this unique destination, the fund’s donors will enjoy savings on Silversea’s voyages, as the cruise line will match guests’ contributions in the form of a Future Cruise Credit to underpin its commitment to the cause.

Established in partnership with Galapagos Conservancy – the only US-based organisation focused exclusively on protecting the Galapagos’ unique ecosystems and biological integrity – the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos will educate and support the archipelago’s local communities by financing projects related to youth empowerment; education and training; and science, technology and conservation. The fund welcomes both formal and grassroots project proposals from the Galapagos’ four inhabited islands: San Cristobal, Santa Cruz, Isabela, and Floreana.

“The Silversea Fund for the Galapagos is a natural extension of our belief that sustainable tourism can open eyes and foster respect for our planet, particularly for such unique and diverse destinations as the Galapagos,” said Fernando Delgado, Vice President and General Manager, Silversea Cruises Ecuador. “We will use education as a means to sustain the long-term conservation of the environment, leveraging on our strong relationships with the region’s local people. We are honoured to have Galapagos Conservancy as our administrative partner for this initiative, and we know our guests will be excited to help protect the island’s natural treasures by supporting the fund.”

“We are dedicated to the long-term protection of the Galapagos Islands, a common goal that we share with Silversea Cruises,” said Johannah Barry, Founder and President, Galapagos Conservancy. “We are delighted to support the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos and our partnership will make a significant impact on the conservation efforts throughout the region, from a grassroots level upwards. The Silversea Fund will help to protect the natural environment, as well as the fauna that inhabits the archipelago, for generations to come.”

The Silversea Fund will build on the cruise line’s existing efforts to make a positive impact on the natural and economic environment of the Galapagos Islands, including its contribution to the Floreana Island Ecological Restoration Project. Guests travelling aboard Silver Galapagos (and those travelling aboard Silver Origin from July 2020) can donate to the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos during their voyage. For donations of between US$500 and US$1,000 per suite, donors will receive a Future Cruise Credit in a matching amount that may be applied towards any future voyage aboard any ship in Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet.

Replacing Silver Galapagos, which currently welcomes guests exclusively in the Galapagos Islands, Silversea’s new Silver Origin will be the most elegant ship to ever sail the region when it launches in July 2020. The all-suite, 100-guest Silver Origin will be the first ship in Silversea’s fleet designed specifically for a given destination and will connect travellers to the Galapagos like never before. Built with the environment in mind, Silver Origin will feature a dynamic positioning system, which will be used when the ship is positioned over delicate seabed ecosystems to prevent the anchor from causing damage; incorporate in-suite freshwater purification systems that convert seawater into drinking water, thus drastically reducing the use of plastic onboard; and meet the highest standards of energy efficiency in the segment.

To donate to the Silversea Fund and for more details about the Future Cruise Credit, visit the Galapagos Conservancy’s website: https://galapagos.bsd.net/page/contribute/silversea