Silversea Launches Legends of Cruising 2020 World Cruise

A 140-day World Cruise in 2020, departing from Fort Lauderdale on 6th January and disembarking in Amsterdam on 25th May, will visit 62 ports in 32 countries on seven continents – and will be the first world cruise ever to visit Antarctica. The 380-guest Silver Whisper cruise has been launched by Silversea, with prices ranging from €33,000pps for a 3rd Berth up to €214,000 for an Owner Suite.

Added extras for the World Cruise include return Business Class flights, hotel, pier and airport transfers, US$4,000 onboard spending credit per suite, unlimited wi-fi, and onboard medical services. Bespoke events and overland programmes have been developed to complement the voyage.

On its journey Silver Whisper will overnight in Dublin on 14th May and call into Belfast on 16th May.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

